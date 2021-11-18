You can pre-order the Google Pixel Stand (2nd generation) with 23W wireless charging





Google is announcing a new wireless charger, the Pixel Stand (2nd generation), in its Pixel lineup. The new wireless charging stand is optimized for the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and other Google hardware.

Compared to the 1st generation Pixel Stand, the 2nd generation model has 21W and 23W wireless charging for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively, more than double the 10W of the original model. This can’t match the 30W + wireless charging support found on phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro, but it’s better than many of the best wireless charging pads. Still, it should prove to be sufficient, especially if even most of Samsung’s flagship smartphones are charged at 25W via USB-C.

The faster speed is in the main charging coil, which also charges 15W for smartphones other than the Pixel. The stand also charges wearables such as the Pixel Buds (2020) with a lower coil of just 3W.

The Pixel Stand (2nd generation) has an active cooling fan that cools the device during use, so you don’t have to worry about the device getting hot while watching video. Google claims that the fan is “almost silent”, but there are also various charging modes that can be automated or manually switched to adjust the charging speed and fan noise.

Like the first Pixel Stand, the new model supports a docked Pixel experience, turning your device into a smart display. This includes features such as the Google Assistant’s visual spotlights, photo frames, and accessible home controls.

The Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) retails for $ 79, well above the price of many other wireless chargers, but if you’re a Pixel owner, the extra features may be worth the luxury. Hmm. The device isn’t available for purchase yet, but Google is “coming soon” and says wireless charger updates will be added at a later date.

Updated, November 18th (12 pm ET) New Pixel Standup, Pre-order, Shipped in December

For Pixel 6 owners looking to upgrade their wireless charging, Google is finally accepting pre-orders for the new Pixel Stand (2nd generation).

Check out Google’s 2nd Generation Pixel Stand.

An ultra-fast wireless charger with up to 23W of power. Works with compatible Pixel smartphones, Pixel Buds and Qi certified mobile devices. *

See details on Google Store: https: //t.co/mHKgynxEEY pic.twitter.com/RisoqJzIKw

Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 18, 2021

Pre-orders begin in the misleading drama about wired charging speeds on the Pixel 6 series. Google is currently revealing that the Pixel 6 will be the best at 21W and the Pixel 6 Pro at 23W. This makes wired and wireless charging about the same speed.

Pre-orders for the new Pixel Stand are currently targeted for mid-December shipping dates.

Smarter charging Pixel Stand (2nd generation)

Smarter, better, faster, cooler

The new Google Pixel Stand brings the best of the original and takes it to the next level with faster charging and cooling fans to prevent Pixel from overheating. It also has two coils so you can charge Qi-enabled accessories.

