What is your deal with tire inserts?





Tire inserts, perhaps one of the latest technological changes in mountain bikes that do not include electronics, are gradually gaining momentum in mountain bikes. After building a foothold in gravity races, trail and cross-country racers are increasingly using inserts. In fact, at this year’s BC Bike Race, something was hidden on the podiums of all men and most women. Some brands ship their bikes with the inserts already installed.

But what is a tire insert? How do they work? And why are so many riders using them? This is a quick guide to the latest low-tech innovations for mountain biking.

Cushcore is between the rim and the tire What is a tire insert?

Let’s start with the first question. What is a tire insert? There are several very different designs out there, and CushCore is best known, but they all share the same basic idea. Hard things that go inside tires, usually tubeless tires, as well as air. The insert protects the rim and helps protect the tire casing itself.Depending on the design, they can also help

Where did the idea come from? The mountain biker borrowed an idea from an off-road bike and adopted it. At Moto, a solid rubber foam insert called a “mousse” or “bib mousse” fills the entire inside of the tire, not the air.

For bicycles where the rider has to empower his movements, the weight of the sturdy insert is clearly a disadvantage. Instead, most bicycle tire inserts use certain partial inserts in combination with air and usually tubeless tire sealants. There is also a design that uses a tube. The design of the inserts is very different and interesting. Each design has its own strengths and weaknesses.

A clear sign that CushCore is likely to make a big impact and prevent a flat tire Why perform an insert?

There are several reasons to perform a tire insert on your bike. The most obvious advantage is that the tire insert helps prevent flatness. Depending on the design you use, there are also benefits to handling and maintaining tubeless tires.

Fewer flat tires and dented rims

How do you protect your inserts from flats? By providing cushioning material of soft material between the tire or the ground and the rim. If you hit something hard, the tire will be compressed into foam rather than in direct contact with the rim. This protects the rim from damage. It also protects the tire from pinch flats, but also from punctures from sharper rocks.

Of course, glass, nails, and other objects that slice instead of sticking into the tire are still a problem. So is the side wall slice from a sharp rock. Therefore, the benefits of inserts, to some extent, depend on where you ride on a regular basis.

Better grip

The second advantage is a derivative of the first advantage. Since there is less concern about flattening, tire pressure can be safely reduced. This improves grip and reduces rolling resistance. The lugs fit on the trail surface and can be hooked for improved grip. It also improves rolling resistance as the tire absorbs rather than deviates from small obstacles.

Depending on the design, the tire insert can also provide more sidewall support at low pressures. Some inserts, such as the CushCore, physically push the sides of the tire. Others, such as Tannus’ tubeless inserts, partially support the sidewalls while leaving room for the tire to move. In both cases, this supports the sidewalls, allowing the tire tread to fit better and grip the surface while cornering hard at low pressures.

Most designs also physically press the tubeless tire against the rim, which also helps to secure the tubeless tire to some extent. Tires with less burp, more burp!

What are the drawbacks?

This all sounds good so far, but tire inserts have some drawbacks. First, they add weights. This affects acceleration and reduces the efficiency of mountaineering. This is the main debate about inserts, especially for weight-conscious cross-country riders. Some riders don’t have to worry too much about flats, so they use inserts to perform lighter casings and faster treads. This allows you to balance the weight and further reduce rolling resistance. However, if you are already using the lightest tires possible and do not flatten, the benefits may be small.

Second, some inserts change how the tire feels on the trail, giving it a more muted or damped feel. CurshCore claims this is an advantage as it means less tire deflection, but it can split between riders. Some people like the feeling of being connected to the ground. Riders who prefer a lively feel to a bike are less enthusiastic.

Finally, it’s difficult to get the tires in and out of the rim. Again, some designs are much easier than others. I was able to manually remove the tires and inserts with a little effort. Others need tire levers, solid technique and some elbow grease.

