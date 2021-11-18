Black Friday TV deals in the UK in 2021: Sony, the best early offer from LG





It’s only a week before the official Black Friday weekend, but it’s already a great time to buy a bargain on your new TV, as a variety of retailers, including high-definition 4K and OLED models, are on sale.

Discounts have begun on Currys, Berry, Amazon and AO, enabling significant savings for giant TV brands such as Sony, LG, Samsung and Panasonic.

Today, some models, such as the Samsung Q60A QLED TV, can save hundreds of pounds. This TV has dropped from 999 to 649 with Curry’s 350 off.

Many of the big discounts seem to be on bigger TVs. The 50-inch Hisense A7GQT QLED plummeted from 699 to 448. The 55-inch LG 816PA NanoCell TV has been reduced from 899 to 699, saving 270 significantly.

Black Friday has become synonymous with TV discounts, many of which will extend to and beyond Cyber ​​Monday in 2021. With ongoing inventory concerns, it may be best to start shopping early if your new TV is on your wishlist.

Demand seems to be high. According to SEMrush’s analysis, smart TVs were the second most popular in the Black Friday search category last year, but recent reports from Adobe predict that Samsung and LG TV will be featured products this year.

Needless to say, we are big fans of smart TVs here at RadioTimes.com. And we know that getting your setup right is essential. So here is a guide to the TVs your expert guide buys and the best Black Friday TV deals currently online.

Staff Choices: Today’s Top TV Trading Samsung 55inch Q60AQLED 4K Smart TV | Currys 999649 (350 or 35% Save)

Deals: The 55-inch Samsung Q60A QLED 4K has saved 350 and has been significantly reduced from 999 to 649 in Currys.

Why we chose it: Its QLED model offers better color quality and richer contrast than standard 4K smart TV sets. The 55-inch size is ideal for many living room setups and supports Bixby, Alexa, and the Google Assistant.

Buy Samsung Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV for 649 at Currys

Do you have time? Jump destination:

Black Friday TV deals are now available

You don’t have to wait for the exact Black Friday weekend later this month. Great TV discounts were already available:

Keep in mind that the ongoing health crisis puts additional strain on the supply chain, which is consistent with an ongoing chip and processor shortage. Inventory of some technology categories, such as smart TVs, may be limited this year.

While the retailers listed above are most likely to get TV deals, some UK supermarkets may also have in-store bargains such as Tesco, Riddle and Asda. They are usually more affordable models.

For example, Lidl advertises a Sharp 65-inch 4K TV whose price drops from 599 to 449, while the 42-inch model drops from 409.99 to 259. Asda trades 50 inch Polaroid 4K Android. TV, price drops from 379 to 289. However, there are no supermarkets that sell TV online, so you need to look it up in-store.

Black Friday TV Deals: 39-45 “Samsung 43” AU80004K | 549379 (170 or 31% Save) on Amazon

Deals: Get 150 TVs from the 43-inch Samsung AU8000 4K TV on Amazon today. It will be reduced from 549 to 379, saving 31%.

Reason for choosing: Samsung is a leading brand of smart TVs known for its reliability and quality. We’re a big fan of the AU8000 series of small bezels, with lots of great features for the price, including voice control support for both the Google Assistant and Alexa.

Sony BRAVIA 43 inch 85JU4K | 829699 (130 or 16% savings) with Currys

Transaction Details: Currys is saving 130 on this Sony BRAVIA model from 829 to 699. It is equipped with Google TV and Google Assistant.

Why we chose: Sony’s BRAVIA series is highly regarded, and the 43-inch model is the perfect size for many homes. The set has excellent specifications such as a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a Sonys X1 HDR processor, and support for all major streaming apps.

Other 39-45 inch Black Friday TV Deals:

Black Friday TV Deals: 46-54 “LG 48” C14LB4K OLED TV | Currys Save 1199999 (200 or 17% Save)

Transaction details: Amazon currently has 200 48-inch LG c1 TVs. It has been reduced from 1199 to 999, which is about 17% off the original RRP.

Why we chose it: It’s great to see LG’s OLED TVs currently below 1,000, which improve the color and contrast quality of 4K resolution TVs. This ultra-thin model supports voice control and all major streaming services. If you want to know more about this LG TV, see the LG C1 TV review.

Hisense 50 inch A7GQQLED | 699448 (251 or 36% savings) with Currys

Transaction: Saved $ 251 on this Hisense 50-inch QLED model. This has been reduced from 600 to less than 450 in Currys (free shipping is also available).

Why we chose it: It’s also great to see the QLED model (which improves brightness and color quality) under the 500 mark. As explained in What is a QLED guide, this is a very good technique, but the 50-inch size complements 4K resolution.

Other 46-54 inch Black Friday TV Deals

Black Friday TV Deals: 55-64 inch Sony Bravia 55 inch XR55X94JU4K TV | 1199.00 899.00 (300.00 or 25% discount)

Deals: Get 300 55-inch Sony Bravia X94 JUTV off with Currys now. It’s reduced from 1,199 to 899, saving 25%.

Why we chose: Sony Bravia is a stunning 4K TV series, which not only has all the bells and whistles you would expect from a high-end model, but also has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a low latency mode. I am. Great for playing games with movies. This particular BRAVIA model is for Currys only.

Philips 55 inch 7906 Ambilight 4K TV | 699549 with AO (150 or 21% savings)

Deals: This 55-inch Philips TV with Ambilight technology is currently discounted 150 from 699 to 549 on the initial sale of AO Black Friday.

Why we chose it: Not only is it affordable and popular size in the living room, Ambilighttech will be a great addition to many homes. An LED light is built into the back of the TV to shed light on the wall behind it. This can be set to match the hue of the content being played on a high resolution 4K display.

More 55-64 inch Black Friday TV Deals

Black Friday TV Deals: 65-74 inch LG 65 inch 75006LF 4K TV | 749 629 (120 or 16% savings)

Transaction details: Currently, there are 120 65-inch LG 75006LF TVs in Currys. It will be reduced from 749 to 629, saving 16%.

Why we chose: LG is a highly respected brand in the field of smart TVs and it’s great to see a large 65 inch 4K model well below 700. This set includes all major streaming services, Miracast Screen Mirroring, Google and Amazon Assistant.

LG G1 (OLED65G1) 4K TV | 2799 2199 at Currys (600 or 21% savings)

What to do: If you want to step into a high-end TV, take a look at the LG G1 OLED, which is currently reduced by 600 from 2799 to 2199 at Currys.

Why we chose: A large and powerful TV set with all the high-end specs needed for over 2000 LG models. The name G stands for gallery. This is a wall-mounted TV, not a stand, but it’s possible.

I was impressed with the G1 during the test. The LG G1 is expected to be appetizing if the TV is wall-mounted and ready to pay a little extra for a premium viewing experience, as described in the LG G1 (OLED65G1) review.

More 65-74 inch Black Friday TV Deals

Black Friday TV Deals: LG 75 inch NanoCell 756PA 4K TV over 75 inches | 1099999 (100 or 9% savings) with Currys

Deals: This 75-inch LG 756PA 4K model is 100 off and reduced from 1,099 to 999, saving just under 10%.

Why we chose: Not only is LG a great brand, this model is equipped with a full range of smart TV features and voice assistant controls, along with NanoCell tech, which enhances the color depth of images on the screen. .. Read what the NanoCell TV Guide is for more information on how it works.

LG 75 inch UP814K TV | AO with 949799 (save 150)

Deals: This large 75-inch LG TV has been reduced from $ 150 (same price as Currys) at AO, $ 949 to the much more attractive $ 799.

Reasons to choose: LG is a well-known TV brand, and since this model is the 2021 version, it has low input delay and HDR support, so it has the latest technology not only for watching movie content but also for games. Is included. .. It is a Bluetooth surround ready for speakers and works with Google and Amazon voice assistants via remote control.

Best deals on Black Friday TVs over 75 inches

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a new TV?

Yes, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are great opportunities to buy a new smart TV. This is especially true for more expensive models from well-known brands and last year’s models. With new sets on the market this year, 2020s TVs may offer better offers, but discounts also apply to this year’s models.

Tips for choosing a new TV during Black Friday

There are many things to consider before clicking Buy Now on your discounted smart TV. Here’s what you need to know before entering the online basket:

What is your best budget?

How much can you afford to spend? This instantly narrows down your options and is extremely useful in the busy world of smart TVs. Now you can get a great 4K TV for less than 500, but for some models with the best specs and larger screen sizes, the price can quickly rise to over 1,000. This is your first step.

What screen size do you need?

Next, you need to consider the size. It is best to literally measure the space in the room so that you can choose the right size. Yes, it’s very appealing to make it as big as you can afford, but what’s the point if your new smart TV simply doesn’t fit? These are usually measured in inches on retailer websites such as 43, 55, 75. This number indicates the diagonal length of the TV screen, not the width of the screen. For more information, be sure to read the measurement method details in the TV screen guide.

What features do you need?

The third step in the shopping process is to determine the features and specifications required for your smart TV. The first one is likely to be the solution. Some of the cheaper models these days are listed as high resolution or 1080p (1920 x 1080), but if you can afford it, choose at least a 4K (3840 x 2160) model. It is recommended.

The quality has improved significantly and 4K smart TV models are as expensive as they once were. If you want to go further, there are 8K ones, but these are certainly not cheap. Leading screen terms may also include OLEDs, QLEDs, and NanoCells. All of these are types of display technology that affect image quality but cost more.

But that’s not the only thing to consider. Do you support Alexa or Google Assistant? Do you need a wall mount? Do I need to install a soundbar or are there enough speakers? For games, you need a refresh rate of 120Hz and a response time as close as possible to 1ms. How many HDMI ports do you need?

Then check out our TV Buyer Guide for more:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

Our team of tech enthusiasts will carefully monitor smart TV transactions during this year’s Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday to offer the best offers and discounts. Check out our comprehensive trading scope for more information on busy sales periods.

For the latest news, reviews, and deals, visit the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Don’t miss the guide to the best budget smartphones, the best budget tablets, the best budget wireless earphones and the best budget smartwatches.

