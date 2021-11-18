“Multi Versus” WB game release date, trailer, leak, address book





A new challenger is approaching! When Nintendo ended support for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Nickelodeon All-Star Broll surprised the fighting gaming community, Warner Bros. announced plans to step into the fight. WB owns many popular franchises that were fully exhibited at Space Jam. The new Legacy and Fighting Games provide a great way to showcase characters such as Batman and Steven Universe. After some leaks, WB Games is a free-to-play Smash Bros. We are meeting expectations with the announcement of the clone MultiVersus.

When is the release date of MultiVersus?

When WB Games announced MultiVersus, we confirmed that it would be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X in 2022.

Is there a trailer for MultiVersus?

yes, I have. MultiVersus has released a nearly four-minute first-look video where the game director explains to players the concept of the game, rosters, free-to-play setup, and more. You can check it for yourself below:

Is MultiVersus a clone of Super Smash Bros.?

Yes, it is. MultiVersus is a platform fighter, a sub-genre of fighting games that focuses on platforms that are as moving and light as combat. The concept established by the original Super Smash Bros. and games such as PlayStation All-Star Battle Royale, Nickelodeon All-Star Broll, and now Multi-Versus are being built.

MultiVersus features a customizable move set specifically for all characters, with a focus primarily on 2v2 combat. That said, we also support one-on-one and free matches for all four players. WB Games also states that the game should be a smooth online experience with full cross-play, dedicated servers, and rollback net code at launch.

It will also be a free play title for the live service, including seasonal updates that add new characters, customization options, and more. Unfortunately for WB Games, most of this information was leaked in advance.

What is a MultiVersus leak?

The game was first publicly suggested in a Reddit post published on October 22, 2021. This post claimed that Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm is working on a platform fighter inspired by Super Smash Bros. He also teased some of the potential roster members to reveal a tag team game developed by WB Games after the success of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a meme about Shaggy becoming an Ultra Instinct.

Shortly thereafter, the WB trademark named MultiVersus was discovered. VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb confirmed the leak. Then he went into more detail about the game in the article. He confirmed the existence of MultiVersus, but Grubb says NetherRealm is not developing the game.

He said early testers thought the game felt like it was made on a tight budget and WB Games is considering whether they want to play MultiVersus for free. After these two leaks, MultiVersus became a secret to the fighting gaming community.

MultiVersus is very similar to the real Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. WB game

If that wasn’t enough, it would be impossible to deny its existence after another substantial leak from popular Smash Bros. content creator Hungrybox. He shared an image of the game’s own roster in a delisted video from his channel.

Hungryboxs leaks proved that these leaks were really real when WB Games immediately deleted the video. WB Games finally released MultiVersus on November 18, 2021, confirming most of the leaks and revealing that the new developer, Player First Games, is the team behind the project.

Which characters are included in the MultiVersus roster?

When MultiVersus was officially announced, WB Games announced several roster members. Unlike Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, all of these fighters are voice actors, and the developers have most closely linked the actors to these characters.

Reindog (Original character voiced by Andrew Frankel) Stephen Universe (voiced by Daniel Dibenere) Garnet (voiced by Esther) Batman (voiced by Kevin Conroy) Harley Quinn (voiced by Kevin Conroy) Superman (voiced by George Newburn) Wonder Woman (voiced by Abbey Trot) Finn (voiced by Jeremy Shada) Jake (voiced by John Dimagio) Shaggy (Matthew)・ Lillard’s voice) Bugs Bunny (Eric Bauza’s voice) Tom & Jerry (Eric Bauza’s voice) Aria Stark (Macy Williams’ voice)

Thanks to the leak, we know who some of the announced fighters are. The Reddit post that started it states that it includes Fred Flinstone, Mad Max, and Johnny Bravo. Harry Potter and Ron are being considered, but have not yet been implemented due to rights issues. Leak of Hungryboxs confirms that Gandalf and Rick Sanchez are also participating in the game.

Image of the list at the time of MultiVersus announcement. WB game

Jeff Grab also hinted that the WB game would like to add Space Jam characters like LeBron James. No matter what the final roster looks like, MultiVersus is arguably one of the weirdest character lineups ever for a fighting game.

How to sign up for the MultiVersus playtest

Players can now sign up for the MultiVersus playtest on the game’s website.

You need to tell the WB your email address, date of birth, region, and answer questions about games you’ve played for at least 40 hours after registering. It is not guaranteed to be selected for playtesting, but it is the only way to try MultiVersus early.

The final release is free to play, so anyone interested can finally try the game.

MultiVersus will be released in 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

This article was originally published on 10.29.202 13:09 PM

