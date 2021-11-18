Check your bank statement as the “Google” scam spreads





Fraud with fraudulent Google billing is attacking more accounts from various banks across the country.

Last month, when a Chase bank account holder saw a fake claim, he first announced the fraud.

At that time, the amount we saw was always $ 13.01 from Google, followed by a personal or company name.

Check your bank statement: You will see a fake Google bill

But dozens of people have seen our story online and informed me that they are also seeing fake claims such as $ .99, $ 1.07, $ 5, $ 9.99.

Matthew says he had 13 transactions of $ .99 each in his account.

He informed his bank in Bastrop, Texas that many people were complaining about the same fake Google bill.

At first, my Chase account only showed bills, but things have changed.

Matthew’s account is in a community bank near him.

People say they saw a claim for a Wal-Mart money card, a CashApp account, and even an account for the benefit of the government.

Jovan of Tulsa says he has a Discover account and found a fake $ 5 bill.

Gabriel says his Bank of America account has been hit repeatedly.

He asks, “What the hell is that?”

Good question. We have repeatedly asked: what is happening?

Since the name of Google is used, Google will want to shed light on this scam. But despite attempts to get an answer for you, Google hasn’t even responded to us.

I saw one get a $ 10 Google refund from a $ 50 dispute.

In most cases, banks will refund and send you new cards. However, some people have informed me that I still couldn’t stop.

One account holder says he had another charge “even after locking the card.”

Shayla says he received the new card “and now two new $ .88 cent bills”.

It’s the same story as David, who said, “I noticed that it would cost more” the day after I received the new card.

“They seem to be testing me for water because of the small amount,” says Matthew. He says his background is in law enforcement and he wonders what could happen next and why more isn’t said now.

“Why are these financial institutions so quiet about it? That’s the problem today,” he asks.

Please check your bank and credit card statements carefully.

Report any problems immediately and follow up until the charges are gone.

Bank of America didn’t mind returning with us about this follow-up story.

Chase said: “At this point, we have nothing else to add, but we hope we can share the information on this link with our viewers.” They sent us this link to share: your debit card or credit. Are you concerned about the merchant’s billing of your card?

Discover Bank said: “Thank you for contacting us on behalf of our viewers. We are unaware that this is a pervasive issue for Discover customers and cannot specifically talk to these customers, but for Discover Bank customers. We offer a variety of methods. You can protect your account, and our 100% US-based customer service team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to your questions and concerns. A tool available to you. Are as follows:

-Activate Account Alerts-Customers can set alerts to monitor their accounts in real time, either by email, text, or push notifications. -Freeze debit cards-Similar to having a debit card on / off switch, customers can:If the card is temporarily misplaced or suspected of fraud, freeze the card

We actively monitor all accounts for possible fraud and alert customers if any anomalies are found, but this website (https://www.discover.com/online-banking/security-center) /) But also provides additional tips / advice.

