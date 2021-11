NITDA: Digital Entrepreneurship, Key Innovation for Economic Growth

Emma Okonji

Malam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), emphasized the need for Nigeria to embrace digital entrepreneurship and innovation in order to remain relevant to the Global Digital Transformation Initiative.

Abdullahi provided advice in Lagos on the theme of “Harmony of the ICT Subsector for Digitized Nigeria” at the ICT Growth Conference and Awards 2021 recently hosted by the Nigeria Information and Technology Reporters Association (NITRA).

Headed by Chioma Okee-Aguguo, head of NITDA’s Southwest Zone office, Abdullahhi said digital entrepreneurship and innovation were relatively new concepts in developing countries, but business owners remain competitive. He said he is already implementing new standards for this. Improve the efficiency of the products and services you need to meet new standards and stay out of date.

Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is represented by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director of Public Relations at NCC, and the focus of the event’s theme is: -The sector for digitized Nigeria tells NCC as a regulator of the telecommunications industry how to collectively create synergies among the various subsectors of the ICT industry to achieve accelerated growth in the industry. It was very timely and appropriate as it was provided to share ideas about.

Different subsectors across the ICT industry’s value chain are growing differently, including telecom, software, hardware, infrastructure, value-added services (VAS), fintech, innovation, and technology startups. Rapidly evolving digital technology. According to Danbatta, each of these subsectors of the ICT industry is critical to the sustainability of growth and the contribution of the ICT industry to the national economy.

In his message of goodwill, Larea Yura, executive chairman of Tranta IT and IoT Africa Networks Limited, finally answered the digitized Nigeria by clarifying the value that ICT brings to the country. He said that it is to deepen the understanding. .. Second, it includes related ICT talent development funded by knowledge acquisition, ITF and other mandated organizations for ICT leaders, decision makers, and public and private sector management incentives. Implementation of a comprehensive national ICT development plan. Nigeria.

NITRA Chairman Chike Onwuegbuchi harmonizes policies and growth initiatives in various areas of the ICT sector to achieve the desire, in line with the federal government’s efforts through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to digitize the economy. He said it was necessary. Growth and development.

