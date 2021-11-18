Black Friday 2021: How to win PS5, Xbox Series X at Walmart next week





Staten Island, NY-More than a year after the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, many gamers across the country are still struggling to get the next generation console.

Fortunately, Black Friday is approaching rapidly, and many retailers are expected to replenish hard-to-find consoles in anticipation of the holiday shopping season.

Available on monday

Among those replenishment retailers is Wal-Mart, which confirmed through a Black Friday ad that it will replenish the PS5 and Xbox Series X on Monday, November 22, as part of the company’s week-long Black Friday sale.

The console advertised at retail price of $ 499 will be sold online by Wal-Mart only during this holiday season. In other words, shoppers in the store are out of luck.

The gaming system will be available on the Wal-Mart website at 7 pm on Monday.

The supply of PS5 and Xbox Series X is expected to be limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, there is one problem.

Early access

Wal-Mart offers exclusive early access to Black Friday transactions for members of the Wal-Mart + program for $ 13 per month or $ 98 per year.

Walmart + members are granted access to companies that trade on Black Friday 4 hours before non-members. This means you can get a new console at 3pm.

Given the limited supply and high demand, PS5 and Xbox Series X may be out of stock before non-members have the opportunity to add them to their cart.

Walmart currently offers a 15-day free trial of the Walmart + program, but early access is only available to paid subscribers. This means that subscribers who are currently on a free trial will not be able to start shopping 4 hours in advance.

Click here for more information on Walmart +.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.silive.com/news/2021/11/black-friday-2021-how-to-score-a-ps5-xbox-series-x-at-walmart-next-week.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos