Google updates Pixel 6 fingerprint reader to see slow charging at 23W





Enlarge / Pixel 6 Pro.

Ron Amadeo

Now that the Pixel 6 has been available for a few weeks, Google has begun to address some of the common complaints about devices.

First, there is a new update for fingerprint readers, which some people have problems with. The November security update for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is build number “SD1A.210817.036”, and this latest fingerprint update is incremented by 1 to finally build “SD1A.210817.037”. Google hasn’t officially announced build features, but Verizon has posted a change log for build 037. It says, “Current software updates will improve the performance of your device’s fingerprint sensor.”

If you are using the November security patch, the update is 14.5MB. Not everyone has a problem with the fingerprint sensor, but the / r / GooglePixel subreddit thread seems to have an almost positive impression after installation. Deployment of the update seems to be quite slow. Even if you’re using an older build[更新の確認]When you press the button, it will not be automatically pulled down as usual. OTA can be downloaded manually from Google’s Pixel site, so you can choose to apply it manually (procedures at the top of the page) or wait longer.

Second problem: charging! In a new community post, Google confirmed in a previous test by Android Authority’s Robert Triggs that the Pixel 6 didn’t actually charge 30W, but instead peaked at around 22W. According to the wording of the law, Google technically states on its website, Pixel 6, that “using a Google 30 W USB-C charger can charge up to 50% in about 30 minutes.” This means that the charger recommended by Google can charge 30 W, but technically it doesn’t have to be a phone without a wattage. It’s not exactly lying, but it can be unnecessarily misleading.

advertisement

The main points of Google’s post are as follows.

Pixels lithium-ion batteries are optimized for high charge rates when battery levels are low. The Pixel 6 can reach up to 50% in about 30 minutes (using the Google 30W USB-C Power Charger) and up to 80% in about an hour, depending on device usage and temperature. The peak power that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro draw from the wired charger is 21W and 23W, respectively. As the battery approaches full, the charging power will gradually decrease to extend the life of the battery.

Pixel may also suspend more than 80% charging under certain conditions. When you enable adaptive charging, the Pixel can optimize the charging rate for gradual charging at night. Taken together, these approaches not only allow you to charge your Pixel quickly when the battery is low, but also minimize deterioration and extend battery life.

The phone doesn’t come with a charger, so I’m using the OnePlus 45W USB PDP PS Power Brick. The big problem with Android today is that the OS doesn’t report the charging wattage to the user, so you can’t really see if you’re charging at full speed (which is obviously working). This charger seems to meet all the specifications, but for me it takes about 2 hours to charge the Pixel 6 Pro.

The bottom line is that the Pixel 6 charges slowly and is uncompetitive. It’s a completely different charging experience than the 29 minutes it takes to charge the OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus phones charge so quickly that consumer habits change. When the phone’s battery goes up 1% every 18 seconds, charging overnight feels like overkill. It seems much more appropriate to charge during the lunch break, for a few minutes before going somewhere, or when it gets low. The Pixel 6 is too slow to withstand this kind of movement, so for me it’s back to the old-fashioned night charge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/11/google-updates-pixel-6-fingerprint-reader-confirms-slow-23-w-charging/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos