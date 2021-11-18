PS5 added in 2021 (and Hasnt)





A year ago, two notable events happened in the world of video games. First, on November 12, Sony released PlayStation 5 in a specific market. This is a completely new game console for the first time in 7 years. Then, a few days later, Kotaku evaluated the new system features and investigated what it took to feel that the hardware was completely fleshed out.

Over the past year, Sony has released a number of PS5 updates (along with the impressive slate of the first-party game of the year it was released). Some have introduced key features such as enhanced support for SSD expansion. Others have, and this text is a literal quote from a one-line patch note that only improves system performance. But looking at the most urgently needed additions, did Sony offer last year?

Game library with access to all features of all games

While hovering over the game icon[オプション]You can tap the button to see a list of commands. This is a shortcut that works with both the console home screen and the game library icons. However, some important features, such as the ability to manually check for the latest updates for your game (required for users who haven’t turned on automatic updates), are only available to the users listed on the home screen. Also, to get the game on the home screen, you need to launch it from the library as it is limited to 8 games. Let’s see how it gets annoying.

Did the PS5 get it? No.

Customizable icon bar

It is convenient to increase the total number of games that can be displayed in the icon bar of the main screen to 8 or more.

Did the PS5 get it? PS5 can only list up to 8 games in the main icon bar. It’s always in addition to the three sticky tiles out there: your game library, exploration features (which seem to exist purely to collect dust), and, of course, the PlayStation Store. This hasn’t changed since its launch.

Easier media gallery shortcuts

The option to make the media gallery one of those sticky tiles.

Did the PS5 get it? I didn’t do that. However, the shortcuts that exist at startup will continue to work.

folder

Years after the PlayStation 4s lifecycle, Sony has added a very useful folder feature. You can put the JRPG in one folder, the shooter in another folder, the esoteric indie games third, and the rapidly accumulating backlog fourth. PS5 did not start with one.

Did the PS5 get it? Did you receive a $ 2,000 check from the US government in the spring?

Custom backgrounds and themes

Remember the PS4 Firewatch theme? Or the best-in-class Naughty Dog theme (highlights are Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us? They were great!

Yes, yes, you need to charge the controller Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Did the PS5 get it? Instead of a customizable theme, the PS5 will display a game-specific, bespoke splash background full of music as you hover over the main screen. (First-party games like Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart tend to be more attractive.) This is the case since its launch.

Patch notes

PS5 games are constantly updated. It would be nice to be able to see what’s included in these updates directly on the console. Google and PlayStation blogs are too far away!

Did the PS5 get it? Google and PlayStation blogs continue to capture traffic from PS5 players seeking detailed patch notes.

Clear and accurate download size

When downloading a game from the game library, clicking the download button does not tell you how much space the game occupies. To see the diagram, you need to go to the game’s PlayStation Store page. And there is a problem with PS5s Other storage in your memory. This is a mysterious and vague field that hasn’t been explained since its launch, but it seems to swell when you download a particular game.

Did the PS5 get it? I didn’t do that.

A more convenient way to turn off the power

It was easy to turn off the PS4. I held down the PS button to see the power options and then turned off the console. The PS5, on the other hand, can be turned off by pulling up the Control Center and tabbing (or scrolling from the beginning to the left) to the options on the far right. It’s not that inconvenient, but I requested a return to the PS4s method because I lost my muscle memory for 7 years.Change is difficult, isn’t it?

Did the PS5 get it? I can’t speak for everyone here. Personally, at this point, I’m completely familiar with the PS5’s power-off process. In fact, on a rare occasion when I returned to the PS4, I noticed that I was trying to power off the PS5 to get out of the habit. Anyway, Sony hasn’t added a new way to power off the PS5.

Expanded switcher list

The PS5s Switcher feature allows you to quickly switch between recently played games. Up to 3 were displayed. One game you are currently playing and two games you have recently played. (If you close the currently open game, you’ll only see two games.) This isn’t an aggressively harmful feature, but it seemed a bit pointless at the time.

Did the PS5 get it? The PS5s switcher feature still shows at most three games.And it still does nothing along the line

Quick resume, or something like it

Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, were launched with a built-in feature called Quick Resume. This allows you to play multiple games in a suspended state, eliminating the need to start from scratch every time you need it. Play something different. The PS5 didn’t start with something similar, even though the Switcher seemed to do just that.

Did the PS5 get it? smile.

Smart delivery, or something like that

The Xbox Series X / S has also announced what’s called smart delivery. This is intended to give players automatic access to next-generation versions of cross-generation games when possible. Before its launch, this feature sounded like a marketing gimmick, but it turned out to be amazing. On the PS5, on the other hand, it was very easy to accidentally download the PS4 version of a cross-generation game like Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales. If you’re not careful, you can download both versions and run out of valuable storage space.

It’s pretty easy to distinguish between recent versions. Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Did the PS5 get it? Sony has taken serious steps in this regard. Nowadays, you can choose to download the PS4 version or the PS5 version when downloading games that transcend generations, either from the PlayStation Store or from your own game library. (Note: The PS5 version is probably counterintuitive and often has a small file size.) The main icon bar clearly indicates whether you are playing a PS4 or PS5 version of the game with a fancy logo. .. The PS4 version of Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales was unnoticed and accidentally downloaded.

Consistently transferable trophies

Last year, Borderlands 3 waved as one of the rare stellar launch date cross-generation upgrades. There was only one problem. This is the trophy you have won. Other games like Assassin’s Creed Valhara had similar generational quirks. It was very inconsistent at the time.

Did the PS5 get it? The intergenerational transfer of trophies has varying degrees of functionality on a case-by-case basis and is still somewhat scattered, but there are certainly more games to play than last fall. For a complete list of confirmed games that automatically carry trophies from one generation to the next, node gamers have an impressively thorough summary.

Of course, with the latest tech devices alone, there is no fresh game console that has fully formed a constantly changing, years-long ecosystem release. These are designed to evolve with the user base and grow and change in response to community feedback. The PS5 certainly evolved in 2021, but not so much. (It’s the result of a merger of factors outside Sony’s control, but getting it at retail stores is still hellishly difficult.) Hopefully the second-year console will be a community-requested feature. Will introduce a wider berth. No one waits for PlayStation 6 to put all the persona games together in one folder.

