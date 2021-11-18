These 12 startups are joining the Baltimore-based Techstars Equitech Accelerator.





The first cohort of Techstars Equitech Accelerator brings global startups to Baltimore to support companies that are already growing from their city bases.

On Thursday, Accelerator announced a cohort of the first 12 companies of Baltimore-based accelerators, launching one of the major initiatives aimed at making the city a prestigious technology hub through Equitec lenses. Created and endorsed by UpSurge Baltimore, this framework aims to support enterprises led by undervalued founders, build diverse teams, and address systematic social challenges. Prioritize development.

National Accelerators Techstars and UpSurge have partnered to bring accelerators to Baltimore, integrating Techstars’national investor network with Upsurge’s ecosystem-building work in Baltimore. It aims to build a comprehensive innovation economy.

According to UpSurge Baltimore, the term Equitech was coined to reflect what a truly inclusive technology city would look like. In a statement, CEO Jamie McDonald. “We have partnered with Techstars to bring a reputed accelerator model to Baltimore, expanding the work being done here, raising the city’s profile as a prestigious innovation hub, boosting Equitech’s move and technology. We have created a new future through innovation.

The 13-week accelerator provides access from the Baltimore ecosystem to Techstars and other mentor networks, as well as to citizens, businesses and academic resources. Companies work to improve their business models, create marketing, and network with other entrepreneurs and potential investors. It concludes with a demo day event on February 24, 2022, where the founders market to investors and the community.

Three of the twelve are from the Baltimore region and are regularly covered by Technical.ly: EcoMap Technologies, Mindstand Technologies, Femly. Others are coming to the city from all over the country, Canada and regions of Europe. This represents Accelerator’s dual goal of not only building Baltimore startups, but also attracting young companies across the country to Baltimore. The accelerator will be led by Managing Director Monica Wheat and Venture Principal Ramsey Ismail, both bringing national and international experience and networks.

The cohort, selected from hundreds of applicants and with an acceptance rate of 3%, also focuses on its mission to defend diversity as the key to business success.

For too long, innovation and business development have not been built and accessed for underrepresented groups, especially within the technology sector, even though they dominate the economy and are the backbone of the community. I can’t, and I’m not promoting results. Pava La Pere, founder of EcoMap Technologies, said. “Equitech’s approach is to rethink our development model by putting these groups at the center and preparing for better results for all members of the Baltimore and beyond technology ecosystems.

Let’s take a look at the first 2021 class of Techstars Equitech Accelerators, with instructions from Techstars.

Aleria, New York, NY aims to make inferences from the diversity and inclusiveness of the workplace. Detroit’s Athlytic is a market that connects student athletes with endorsement opportunities. Eco Map Technologies, Inc. in Baltimore. Helps people navigate the ecosystem, from the entrepreneurial community to corporate networks. He also recently partnered with TEDCO to establish an entrepreneurial hub in Maryland. EQL Finance, Inc. in DC and Berlin, Germany. Provides small interest-free loans for up to 36 months to working families and individuals. Increase access to Baltimore’s environmentally friendly and sustainable personal care. The company has won a series of local and national pitch contests in recent years. MindStand Technologies in Baltimore uses AI to detect workplace harassment and provide personalized insights into workplace inclusions. MindStand AI integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams and more to bring business leaders into harmony with culture and community. The company recently partnered with Baltimore Tracks to provide DEI resources to the wider Baltimore technology community. Paperstack, Toronto, Ontario, provides fractional CFO services to e-commerce sellers. Detroit’s Sparen Homes offers individual-to-individual. SportsHi, located in Brooklyn, New York, is a network for students to connect with educational and career opportunities. SURU Together Ltd., located in Dublin, Ireland, has developed PSi, a scalable social audio platform that enables better decision making within the community. Upfront Online Inc. of New York, NY, is a single DC of parent, provider and government agency Zimbali Networks, a financial foundation by building a community of buyers, sellers and lenders into one seamless and accessible global. Aims to make a difference. Bal platform. Donte Kirby is a 2020-2022 corps member of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation. -30-

