Belkins’ new $ 150 3-in-1 charger is the first to get a quick charge for the Apple Watch Series 7.





Belkin has a pair of new wireless Apple Watch chargers announced today. This is, in particular, the first third-party charger to support fast charging, a new addition to Apple Watch Series 7.

The larger of the two is the $ 149.95 BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 wireless charging pad with MagSafe. It follows in the footsteps of last year’s 3-in-1 Belkin charger. In addition to adding Series 7 fast charging, Belkin has abolished the bizarre sculptural design of previous models and adopted a flat rectangular pad with a more normal look that is more suitable for nightstands.

BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad and MagSafe Image: Belkin

The new charger aims to achieve the perfect trio of Apple’s charging. Full speed 15W MagSafe charging for iPhone, Series 7 fast charging for Apple Watch, regular Qi charger for AirPods. Of course, as always with Belkins combination chargers, the $ 150 price tag is much more expensive and decent than buying the MagSafe, fast-charging Series 7 Apple Watch, and Qi chargers individually. It means paying a premium. Here for style and convenience. The price also includes a 40W power adapter, so you can at least get a one-stop solution for your money.

Another new charger here is a bit more annoying. Boost Charge Pro Portable Quick Charger for Apple Watch. This is a $ 59.95 pop-up Apple Watch charging stand. Despite being portable, as the name implies, the Belkins Solo Charger isn’t a battery pack-style setup for charging your Apple Watch while you’re on the go. To make matters worse, the $ 60 price tag doesn’t include a power adapter. The stand has an integrated USB-C cable built in, but you’ll need to bring your own 20W wall adapter to actually use it.

BoostCharge Pro Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch Image: Belkin

The end result is a larger and bulkier version of the fast-charging cable that Apple includes in all Apple Watch Series 7, except that the Belkins version is literally double the price of a standalone cable for $ 29.

But more broadly, the fact is that the new Belkin fast charger once again demonstrates the deliberate limitations of the Apples MFi program. Belkin’s new charger is the only third-party fast charger currently on the market. If last year’s glacier MagSafe deployment pattern doesn’t work, it will take some time for other companies to get approval (parts) from Apple to make other options.

Both the $ 59.95 BoostCharge Pro Portable Quick Charger for Apple Watch and the 149.95 BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe ordered today from Belkin and Apple websites in the US, Japan, Hong Kong, and China. I can do it. In more countries promised in the coming months.

