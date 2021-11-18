Instagram reveals new “Rage Shake” feature and option to remove posts from carousel – TechCrunch





Instagram has introduced a new “Rage Shake” feature that allows users to shake their smartphones to report app issues. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced a new feature release in a Twitter video and explained how it works.

“I’ve used Instagram, but it didn’t work as expected? The story didn’t load, the audio didn’t work, the photos couldn’t be uploaded, which really offended you. Maybe it really offended you. Now you can literally shake the phone and there will be a small option that allows you to report a problem, “Moselli said in a video. rice field.

This Week’s Coverage: – Carousel Removal (Finally!) – Rage Shake

Did you know about these? Are there any other features you would like us to cover? Please tell me pic.twitter.com/Yx0q4UGFfb

— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) November 17, 2021

Once you shake and report, you can explain what happened in the app and report the problem. Mosseri says this helps companies prioritize bugs and learn about other things to fix in the app. Currently, this feature is available to both iOS and Android users in the United States.

Social media giants are also deploying the ability to remove a single item from a carousel post that contains at least three images or videos. As a context, carousel feed posts can combine up to 10 photos and videos into a single post. With this latest update, you can remove items from your existing carousel. Please note that you cannot add to the carousel, exchange one item for another, or sort the items in the carousel.

Moseri said this new option should have been rolled out some time ago and was a very requested feature. Social media giants say users may make mistakes or don’t want to see a particular photo on the grid, but want to keep the entire carousel or change the situation with a particular post.

To remove an image or video from the carousel, tap the three dots in the right corner of the post,[編集]Must be selected. Then swipe to the photo or image you want to delete and click the Delete icon in the upper left corner. The new features are currently only available on iOS, and support for Android will be coming soon.

These two new launches are due to Instagram introducing some new features over the past few weeks. Last week we started testing a new feature called Take a Break. This allows users to remember to take a break from Instagram after 10 minutes, 20 minutes, or 30 minutes. The social media giant recently released a new Add Yours sticker that creates a public thread in the story. This new feature allows users to respond to other users’ stories with their own stories by following prompts or specific topics.

