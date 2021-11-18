Pentagon Innovation Unit publishes “Responsible AI Guidelines”> Pentagon> Pentagon News





The Pentagon’s first “Responsible AI Guidelines” document was released on November 15 with the aim of applying the Pentagon’s ethical principles of artificial intelligence to commercial prototyping and acquisition efforts.

“DIU’s RAI guidelines provide a step-by-step framework for AI companies, DOD stakeholders and program managers, based on the principles of fairness, accountability and transparency at each step of the AI ​​development cycle. Allows you to build AI programs. System. ” Dr. Jared Dunnmon, Technical Director of DIU’s Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning Portfolio, said.

For the past 18 months, the DIU team has worked with researchers at the Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute to discuss these guidelines with industry partners, co-artificial intelligence centers, academia, and government officials for useful feedback. I’ve done it, said Danmon. These are specifically intended for use in DIU programs.

The purpose of the guidelines is to:

Accelerate your program from the beginning by clarifying your end goals, adjusting expectations, and recognizing risks and trade-offs. Increases confidence that AI systems have been developed, tested and scrutinized for the highest standards of fairness, accountability and transparency. We support changes in the way AI technologies are evaluated, selected, prototyped, and adopted to avoid potential adverse consequences. Bring out the questions and conversations that are essential to the success of your AI project.

The guidelines provide examples of how responsible AI considerations can be put into practice in real-world programs to create user-friendly and more comprehensible documents that facilitate the process, Danmon said. I am.

“Users want to be able to trust and verify that their tools protect American interests without compromising our collective value,” said DIU feedback on guidelines during the prototype project. John Stockton, co-founder of the software technology company Quantifind, said. “These guidelines show the potential to actually accelerate technology adoption as they help identify and anticipate potentially unobtrusive issues. By focusing on this effort, we strengthen internal control. And by creating transparency, we’ve found it useful outside of government, and a pattern of trust that can be leveraged by all users, both public and private. “

To view the guidelines, go to https://www.diu.mil/responsible-ai-guidelines.

