Google Cloud promotes more conversational AI with Bot-in-a-Box

Google’s business platform services have become much more conversational.

Google Cloud yesterday announced Bot-in-a-Box, a new AI-powered service product. This is a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) business messaging feature designed to help businesses initiate conversations with their customers. GCP Business Messages is a conversational messaging service designed to help organizations connect with people and answer questions asked through Google Search, YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, or their own business channels.

Bot-in-a-Box uses natural language understanding and Google’s Dialogflow software to create chatbots that allow developers to understand and respond to customer questions without writing code. Using machine learning to understand customer demands Bot-in-a-Box features custom intents to find the information customers need without human intervention.

Dialogflow CX is a virtual agent that handles simultaneous conversations with corporate users. This module is designed to understand the nuances of human language. Dialogflow transforms conversational end-user text or voice into structured data that your app or service can understand. Bot-in-a-Box users can design and build Dialogflow agents to handle the kind of conversations they need for their business. According to Google, Dialogflow agents, like human call center agents, can be trained to handle expected conversation scenarios without the need for overly explicit training.

Custom Intent is a Google product that aims to enable marketers to use displays or YouTube video advertising campaigns to target people who are currently investigating specific topics, products, and solutions on the web. is.

Bot-in-a-Box allows you to view existing customer FAQ documents while servicing your customers, making the service simple and straightforward, whether from a web page or an internal document. ..

Beta users of Bot-in-Box include Walmart, Tango Technology, Levis, and Albertsons. According to Google, it has been leveraging AI-powered business messages since its release on all platforms in February, and reports that automating customer conversations has helped save employees time.

What’s new in this bot

The Bot-in-a-Box represents the first first-party integration between Dialogflow ES and Google’s business message, said Jay Akkad, Product Manager at Google Group. This integration is designed to reduce the time and resources required to create an automated experience for business messages. This makes it convenient and easy for any company to automatically respond to some of their customer support inquiries, Akkad said.

No-code development is an important element of bot-in-box for companies that deploy line-of-business employees to create bots. First-party integration helps non-professionals connect Dialogflow Auto Conversation Agent to business messages via a set of UI forms. Once the connection is established, you can initialize the conversational agent with an existing FAQ. You can also use the Dialogflows web-based console to extend conversational agents to handle more complex questions and user journeys. The console makes it easy to create new intents that can match and respond to invisible user inquiries. All of these can be set up without writing any code.

The Dialogflows fulfillment feature is available as a low-code option for creating dynamic responses based on back-end business data. However, intentional creation and matching can be fully configured via an easy-to-use web-based console, Akkad said.

Supporting customers in case of trouble

With AI-enabled business messages, companies can connect with their customers when they need them, wherever they’re looking for answers, such as Google Search, Google Maps, or brand-owned channels, Akkad blogged. I am writing.

People use Google when they’re looking for answers to their questions, when they’re trying to buy something, or when they’re trying to perform a specific task using one of Google’s many tools. increase. In fact, 68% of all online experiences start with search engines, Akkad said. We know how important it is to interact with your brand to be personalized, useful, and simple.

How AI components are combined

Here are some Akkad data points to help technicians understand how Google uses AI to enable bot-in-box. Not surprisingly, GCP is where everything is housed and operated.

VentureBeat: Which AI and ML tools are you specifically using?

Jay Akkad: Dialogflow is used to handle intent matching and response configuration. In addition, the Dialogflows Knowledge Connector feature is used to upload and manage FAQs.

VentureBeat: Are you using models or algorithms out of the box, for example from DataRobot or other sources?

Akkad: Uses Dialogflows’ built-in ML and NLP technologies and their knowledge connector capabilities.

VentureBeat: How do you label your ML and AI workflow data?

Akkad: This is handled automatically by Dialogflow.

VentureBeat: What is your estimate of the amount of data you are processing?

Akkad: This depends on the conversation agent your business creates.

