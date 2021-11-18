Intin, a digital healthcare start-up, receives the “CES Innovation Award” for its healthcare technology





South Korean startup Oview MultiDevice is a respiratory diagnosis and treatment system that reduces hospital visits.

Las Vegas, November 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-The COVID-19 pandemic has brought healthcare to the forefront of the global community. There is a need for companies and companies that are innovating in healthcare and developing digital healthcare platforms. Korean company Intin Inc. (Https://intin.kr/en/) recently received the “Innovation Award” from the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) for its “Oview Multi Device” product, a respiratory diagnostic and therapeutic system.

CES is the world’s largest and most influential technical event held annually in the United States. Prior to CES 2022, which will be held from January 5th to 8th, the organization announced the winners of the CES 2022 Innovation Awards on November 10th. Intin is recognized for its outstanding design and engineering in healthcare technology.

Diagnosis and treatment of respiratory illness at home

Intin’s innovations not only help diagnose respiratory illnesses, but also help them receive appropriate treatment. With “Oview MultiDevice”, anyone can be diagnosed with respiratory illness and receive a doctor’s prescription from the mobile phone app to proceed with treatment. Treatment of respiratory infections is usually done in an otolaryngology department, which consists of temperature measurements, respiratory rate measurements, and nasal condition checks. After diagnosis, the patient receives a prescription from the doctor for treatment. This includes cleaning and inhaling the nose, using a nebulizer (a device that inhales the drug in the form of a spray), and LED treatment depending on the condition.

Oview MultiDevice makes it easy to perform all these steps at home. Each diagnosis and treatment is possible while exchanging the modules of one main device. The measurement data is linked to the hospital via the app, so patients / users can receive prescriptions such as “a few milliliters of nebulizer capacity, a few minutes of LED treatment” and treatment after module replacement.

Intention to target US insurance companies

Intin plans to quickly enter the US market with this award. Hospitals are expensive and far away, especially in the United States. In the case of respiratory illness, long-term treatment is required, but many patients do not go to the hospital because they need to travel for more than an hour and receive treatment for US $ 200 (about 240,000 won). Insurance companies also have a large hospitalization fee because patients go to the hospital only when their condition worsens.

Intin plans to enter the market centered on US insurance companies. This is because we decided that we could reduce insurance premiums by distributing products to the insured at a price much lower than medical expenses and by tracking management to prevent the exacerbation of the disease. Kim Ji-hoon said of the US expansion plan, “We can reduce insurance premiums by distributing products to insureds at a price much lower than the cost of treating respiratory diseases and preventing the onset of illness. Probably. ” It is exacerbated by follow-up management. Intin Inc.’s CES Innovation Awards will accelerate the company’s plans to do business in the US market.

Press contact: [email protected]

