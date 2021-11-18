Genshin Impact Wind Glider coming this month as part of a paid Twitch promotion





Genshin Impact finally offers Wind Glider cosmetics, once exclusive to China, to all players, but now costs $ 10 on a Twitch sub instead of a KFC bucket.

In March, China’s Genshin Impact Player purchased a specific combo meal from local KFC and used the included code to unlock the red and white gliders and name it Wings of Feasting. I did. At the time, MiHoYo was considering bringing gliders to other areas and said it would announce a new acquisition method by the end of July. Fast-forwarding a few months, Wind Glider will finally make its global debut in mid-November as part of a new collaboration with Twitch.

As MiHoYo explained in a forum post, from November 25th to December 8th, Genshin Impact players can unlock Wind Glider by purchasing a subscription to certain Twitch channels. The list of participating streamers will be shared on November 24th. Twitch sub-price varies by region, with the first sub-price being 20% ​​off, but on average the glider price is around $ 10.

Here are some important fine prints. First, renewals of existing Twitch subscriptions, anonymous subscription gifts, or free subscriptions through Amazon Prime do not count towards this promotion. You will have to purchase the individual subs yourself. Buy two new Tier 1 subs, buy one Tier 2 or Tier 3 sub (it costs $ 10 and $ 25 respectively), or give an equivalent sub (not anonymous). Second, these subscriptions should be purchased when the streamer is actively streaming Genshin Impact, not offline, but it’s not entirely clear how this will be tracked. Also, you’ll need to be in-game Adventure Rank 10 to redeem your code, but this isn’t a problem as glider targets can be well above Rank 10.

KFC Art and Clean images of Noelle and Diluc KFC gliders will be available worldwide in July pic.twitter.com/3yZj8Mth4l March 7, 2021

There’s no greasy flare in the original version (shown in the old tweet above), but the new Wind Glider bundle contains a bit of in-game food, but strangely like you missed an opportunity. The original KFC event you see – and a small amount of Mora. But the point remains the same. Another glider costs around $ 10.

To everyone’s surprise, this promotion didn’t work for some of the Genshin Impact community. On the one hand, if this glider is tied to another purchase, some players say they prefer to buy at least what they can eat. On the other hand, users who don’t like KFC or who live near chicken joints are happy to get this glider anyway. After Chinese players had to spend money on KFC, it was never realistic to expect global players to get this glider for free. Some have said that the simple in-game purchase option was better in the wrong way.

This isn’t the first time MiHoYo has collaborated with Twitch, so this fried chicken story may seem strange, but not so surprising. We’ve already seen Genshin Impact Twitch Prime loot drops, timed Twitch-only streams for new updates, and community events where Twitch viewers use Genshin Impact-themed emotes. This is the latest in annoyingly weird marketing tactics for Genshin Impact.

Remember the time when Genshin Impact tried to challenge Elon Musk before the community evaluated the existence of Elon Musk.

