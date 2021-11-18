Trek launches a brand new Speed ​​Concept triathlon bike





Trek today announced the all-new Speed ​​Concept triathlon bike after a seven-year development period. This promises to reduce the bike leg of the Kona Ironman course by 6 minutes.

In addition to those claiming to improve speed, American brands appear to be selling new bikes on four main pillars. Aside from speed, Trek wants to scream about the power of the Speed ​​Concept as a complete triathlon solution, increased comfort, and adjustability.

Save 6 minutes

Trek states that the previous speed concept is still one of the fastest bikes in the world, but the brand states that the new iteration is an impressive 16 watt high speed (45kph). This is equivalent to a 6 minute savings on a typical Ironman course and is based on the average of different yaw angles (which basically means the direction of the wind).

The brand states that this is the fastest bike we’ve ever tested, and these improvements are a combination of aerodynamic adjustment (saving 4 minutes) and reduced rolling resistance (saving 2 minutes).

The latter was made possible by the speed concept switching from rim brakes to disc brakes, opening up the opportunity to use the Bontragers RSL wheelset and enhanced braking power. Trek engineers acknowledge that disc rotors create drag, but they say the switch gives them more freedom in the ability to fine-tune the frame design and rim shape.

The 6-minute time save is estimated at 45 kph, but brand aerodynamicist John Davis says he can actually save more time at slower speeds. If you reduce the power to 210 watts and run the simulation again, the time savings are actually about 7 minutes.

The slower the speed, the more time you will save the entire course. This is because it gives you more time to build aerodynamic benefits.

Regarding aerodynamic improvements, Davis says: every little part of the bike was touched.There was a really small benefit in each of these [elements] With CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics), but then you enter the wind tunnel and you can see these benefits in the wind tunnel as well.

You can then combine them all to create a final product that actually shows significant improvements.

Examples of these adjustments include cockpit molding and rationalization. By doing so, the team adjusted the shape of the back of the pad holder so that the airflow was attached to the back of the elbow. They say this helped a lot with the airflow around the legs.

Also, the monaural extension on the handlebar has been changed to a dual extension. This was to manipulate the dirty air in the legs, not between them.

Complete triathlon solution

Trek believes that the new machine is built as a complete triathlon solution, with integrated storage and hydration components, and can hold all-distance triathlon-equivalent consumables at no aero cost.

In fact, according to the team, using a storage solution is actually a minute faster than not using a bike. But what exactly are these storage solutions? Well, they are included:

Bottle between the arms

Inter-arm (BTA) bottles are popular due to the fact that they do not have to leave the aerobar to absorb the liquid, but they can also play a major role in aerodynamics.

Trek says this is the case where BTA bottles are said to smooth out eddy. It can hold up to 700 ml and can be easily refueled with another bidon bottle (or down tube bottle) via an integrated silicone port. In theory, Trek states that it can do this on the fly, saving significant time.

To drink from the bottle, simply remove the straw clip and drink, then clip it out of the way again. It is also said that it is possible to add cages and bottles to the unit for additional storage.

Unlike the following three items, the BTA bottle is not included with the bike and is sold separately.

Integrated lunch box

The top tube has an integrated lunch box for storing nutrition. According to Trek, the space with two removable dividers is large enough to hold eight standard gels.

If you tend to get confused when using the gel, you will be delighted to hear that this compartment is removable and dishwasher safe.

Down tube bottle

In addition to the aero bottles placed between the arms, Trek has also developed bottles for downtubes. It can hold up to 750 ml of liquid and is designed to match the Airflow of Speed ​​Concepts.

And a hidden flat kit

Looking under the down tube bottle, you’ll find a neat storage compartment for the inner tube, CO2 inflator head, and tire lever.

Despite being stored behind the bottle and its cage, the flat kit is reported to be accessible without removing the cage itself.

Aside from that, mounts for rear lights, front lights and cycle computers are also available in the form of the Bontragers Blender system.

Easy to adjust and travel friendly

With the speed concept, Trek also recognizes the importance of achieving a personal fit. According to the brand, the online fit calculator is the key to this, allowing riders to convert the X / Y position of the pad into the components needed to get the fit that suits them.

Simply put, Trek reports that the bike has a wide fit window, adjustments are easy to implement, and often use one or two Allen keys.

To achieve this wide range of customization, the brand analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of existing bikes, as well as best-in-class competition and devised a new fit system.

As a result, there is customization throughout the cockpit. It contains three different basebars in 15mm increments between stack heights. Above the bar, you can choose from a variety of tower bases, from 0mm to 75mm in 15mm increments. These can be further changed with a 5mm spacer.

In addition, you can choose from 3 different spacers to change the angle such as 0 degree, 7 degree, 14 degree and so on. The spacers and attachments have slots that allow you to slide without rewiring the cables, so you don’t have to re-cable your bike when making these adjustments.

The reach position of the pad can be adjusted with 3 different tower toppers, and the extension base can be adjusted by 60 mm. As a result, the total reach of 160mm can be adjusted infinitely, Trek says.

The extension itself has three different reach adjustments, the pad can be changed anywhere up to 120mm and the rotation can be adjusted 10 degrees, but it cannot be moved back and forth.

Brand engineers also seem to understand the frustration of having to reposition the bike after disassembling it and taking it abroad. That’s why the Speed ​​Concept bar is designed to be removable and can be removed and hung next to the bike to maintain its perfect position on race day.

Up to 40% comfortable

The fit is of course essential for comfort, but in addition, Trek has included IsoSpeed ​​in the top tube. IsoSpeed ​​has been used throughout the brand for years, but this is the first time it has appeared on a triathlon bike.

According to Trek, IsoSpeed ​​separates the seat tube from the top tube, allowing the seat tube to bend under the force of the road.

Compared to standard IsoSpeed ​​positioning, Trek moved the pivot further forward to match the triathlete’s forward weight bias. This, along with the elastomer contained under the pivot, provides the claimed 30-40% higher compliance compared to the existing Speed ​​Concept.

Not only does Trek believe this helps to lighten bad roads, but the team believes it helps fight fatigue for faster bikes and runs.

Trek Speed ​​Concept model and price

Trek Speed ​​Concept SLR6 eTap

Treks Speed ​​Concept SLR 7

Trekking the new Speed ​​Concept 7 eTap

Speed ​​concept SLR9

Trekking the new Speed ​​Concept SLR 9e Tap

Speed ​​Concept SLR 9 eTap Price: 12,100 Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS, SRAM Red AXS Wheelset with Power Meter: Bontrager Aeolus RSL 51 Brake: SRAM Red eTap AXS Hydraulic Disc SpeedConcept SLR 9 Price: 12,100 Groupset: ShimanoDura-Ace Di2 R9200 Brake : ShimanoDura-Ace Di2 R9200 Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus RSL51 Speed ​​Concept SLR7 eTap Price: 9,250 Groupset: SRAM Force eTap AXS, SRAM Force AXS with Power Meter Brake: SRAM Force eTap AXS Hydraulic Disc Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus Pro51 Speed ​​Concept SLR 7 Price: 8,850 Groupset: Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8150 Brake: Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8150 Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus Pro 51 Speed ​​Concept SLR6 eTap Price: 8,100 Groupset: SRAM Rival eTap AXS, SRAM Rival AXS Power Meter Brake: SRAM Rival eTap AXS Wheelset: Bontrager Aos

