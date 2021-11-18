Washington Department of Commerce is supporting the launch of the Equitable Innovations Accelerator





Find Ventures Co-Founder Elizabeth Scaron (WeWork Labs Photo)

The new program aims to provide early-stage funding for Washington state tech startups founded by entrepreneurs from blacks, women, refugees, or other marginalized communities.

A new initiative, Equitable Innovations Accelerator, supports 10 tech startups up to $ 100,000 with charitable funding, programming, and access to mentorship. Accelerator is a joint program of the Washington State Department of Commerce and Find Ventures.

Access to the first round of funding is difficult for the founders of entirely new start-ups, especially for blacks, Latins, indigenous peoples, people of color, women, LGBTQIA +, or non-binaries. Elizabeth Scaron, co-founder of Find Ventures, said in a press release that access to startup funding is nearly impossible for those who have no connection to mentors, investors, talents and resources. Find Ventures wants to change that paradigm.

Formerly head of WeWork Labs in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, and now working at Amazon, Scaron founded Find Ventures last year with Justin Brotman, son of Costco co-founder Jeffrey Brotman. bottom. The fund offers non-lean awards that startups do not have to give up their shares or ownership. Founders are encouraged to sign a non-binding pledge to support funding when they reach sustainable income or Series B funding.

The new awards will be distributed through the accelerator program and funded by private donors. The funds are still secured. The Washington State Institute of Technology also supports accelerator programming.

By early 2021, only 1.2% of venture capital invested in US startups was invested in black startup entrepreneurs, according to Crunchbase. And that’s a higher percentage than last year. In 2020, that number was only 0.6%.

Crunchbase also reported that startups with female-only founders raised only 2.2% of VC funding in the first eight months of 2021, the lowest level in five years.

The Department of Commerce will fund the development and operation of the initiative as part of a safestart grant from the US Department of Economic Development.

Find Ventures and the Washington Department of Commerce have the opportunity for all entrepreneurs to set up businesses and confidently solve our biggest challenges, especially those who struggle to access traditional sources of funding. We share our vision and passion for creating the world. Commerce director Lisa Brown in a statement.

Other undervalued community-focused initiatives in other commercial trading sectors include the Small Business Flex Fund, backed by $ 30 million from the sector and $ 40 million from several banks. Since its inception this summer, the fund has provided low-interest loans of up to $ 150,000 to more than 110 SMEs.

In addition, the SME Resiliency Network Division is linking SMEs with technology and business support, and will soon launch the Washington Opportunity Network to connect pandemic-affected companies to support. The application information event for the new accelerator program will take place on December 6th and January 14th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geekwire.com/2021/washington-dept-of-commerce-helps-launch-equitable-innovations-accelerator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos