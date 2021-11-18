Forums: Service buyers leave little room for innovation, forum news, and top stories for security staff.





Liu Fook Thim (confirms that security guards will be more productive in parallel with the new round of wage increases on November 17th) and Ronald Lee (current security guards are more qualified candidates in the future) Can you compete with?) Refer to the letter. ).

The Guards Union fully agrees that security guards need to continually improve their skills and skills. We repeated this through last week’s Security Tripartite Cluster media briefing, other past media statements, and years of involvement with industry partners.

Today’s security personnel need to complete two Workforce Skills Qualifications basic licensing units to start their career. In recent years, a third module has been added to recognize terrorist threats.

There are several platforms in the private security industry that consider security guard skill requirements up to the Chief Security Officer grade. These efforts will continue.

In terms of productivity, Liu has identified what is perhaps the most important catalyst for transforming the industry. His observation that the innovations used today are “focused on security personnel” is primarily to perform appropriate security analysis on the technical requirements of the site before service buyers sign a contract. This is because we have not asked the agency to do so.

Unless the analysis is done first and the technology solution is installed, Security Manpower Agency has little room for innovation other than deploying technology centered on security personnel.

Unions and our tripartite partners have long been involved with security buyers on the benefits of results-based contracts. Invite Liu and other buyers to help us jointly determine and achieve better security results and higher productivity.

Raymond Chin

General Secretary

Union of security employees

