Halo: I’m old and terrible, so Infinite needs a “35+” mode





Is it time to cut your old Halo helmet?

Screenshot by Microsoft / CNET

Every oldie who plays sports understands the pain.

Mentally you know what needs to happen next. The execution you should do, the space you need to cover. Like an awakening nightmare, you see it play everything as you expected. But those feet. The once reliable feet that easily drove you into the space helped you chase the attacker, they disappointed you. The action is fast forwarded, so it’s moving half as fast.

You are old

Well, at least for me, the same pitiful thing is happening in video games.

Last Monday, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of the first game, Halo: Infinite released a free-to-play multiplayer with a lot of joy. After years of spending years in the wilderness, Big Daddy Bear Hello is back with a second fiddle in a game like Fortnite or Apex Legends (a game dominated by teenagers and their lithe brains).

I have been waiting for this moment. As a 40-year-old man who plays video games on a regular basis, I’ve moved away from first-person shooters. This genre now feels like a distorted pinball machine with a loot box and a spinning level-up counter stacked on top of each other. Online games like Fortnite felt more like a hyperactive skinner box designed to keep players at all costs, rather than teamwork and skill testing.

It’s great to see Halo rerelated. But I smoke. many.

Xbox

But Halo was mine. Especially during the Halo 2 to Halo 3 era, I played the mountains of Halo. Was this an online shooter that I was a little good at? I spent hundreds of hours (perhaps thousands of hours) playing at a decent level. I implicitly understood the balance between strategy and weapons. Unlike Apex Legends, PUBG, and Overwatch, I knew how Halo would work at a basic level.

So I jumped at Halo Infinite on the first day. Probably not dominant, but at least I expected it to be competitive. On the first day, everyone learns new games and adapts to new mechanics, weapons and meta. People who have a basic basis for Halo should have an advantage.

No.

All games-All games-I was demolished. Halo has changed dramatically or I’ve gotten worse. The latter is almost certainly the case.

I felt it immediately. Like a soccer player who lost both feet and the first touch, I couldn’t even aim properly. I wasn’t sure where I should be in space, and I’m sure hell couldn’t respond quickly enough to the threat. One of Halo’s strengths as a video game is that players can betray each other. For example, unlike Call of Duty, if someone finds you first, you won’t die automatically-if you have smart and good goals, you have a chance to defeat and overtake your enemies. there is.

Unfortunately, I’m not smart and no longer have good goals.

I am old.

That made me think. In my 40-year-old sports life, no one expects Kirian Mbap-style 20-year-olds to compete with their wings rattling up and down at top speeds. It is understood that I no longer belong to their absolute physical prime people.

No, I’m over 35, that is, I play in the “Masters” tournament. It is surrounded by people whose best years are clearly behind. Is there a good reason why video games can’t do the same? Is there any reason why online games like Halo can’t provide playlists dedicated to aging ships like I currently occupy?

please think about it. It’s 9 pm. It was a long day. You put in a 10 hour shift at work, and your brain is tired. Your unpleasant toddler takes a shower, ishes away poop and vomit, and finally sleeps. You have 60 minutes of valuable free time before you put your broken body back in bed and start over.

Please give me an old playlist.

Xbox

Do you really want to spend that time being humiliated by a teenager on Mountain Dew? No, you want to play and enjoy at the pace of a comfortable middle-aged person.

Indeed, you can set up customs. But anyone over the age of 35 knows how difficult it is to get together a group of like-minded peers to play a simple game. We are all scrubbing vomit and poop on different timelines.

And certainly, the logistics to actually enforce age limits can be difficult. I don’t really know how to do it effectively, but I want to do it. And if the game developers somehow made it happen, I would be grateful forever.

Because I am old. I’m not good at video games. My prime is disappearing in the rearview mirror, but I still want to enjoy what I once enjoyed. help me!

Please give me a Halo playlist over 35 years old.

