Google releases TF-GNN for creating graph neural networks with TensorFlow Google releases

Google today released an alpha version of TensorFlow Graph Neural Networks (TF-GNN), a library designed to make it easier to work with graph-structured data using the machine learning framework TensorFlow. Google is used in Google’s production for spam and anomaly detection, traffic estimation, and YouTube content labeling, and TF-GNN is designed to facilitate collaboration with industry researchers. It states that it is.

A graph is a set of objects, places, or people and connections between them. Graphs represent relationships (edges) between collections of entities (nodes or vertices). All of these can store data. Direction can be attributed to the edge to explain information, traffic flows, etc.

Often, the data in a machine learning problem is structured or relational and can be explained graphically. Basic research on GNN is decades old, but recent advances have made it possible to model the transition of glass from liquid to solid and predict the behavior of pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers on the road. Has brought great results.

Image credit: Google

In fact, GNN can be used to answer questions about multiple characteristics of a graph. By working at the graph level, you can predict aspects of the entire graph. For example, you can identify the presence of a particular shape, such as a circle, in a graph that may represent a close social relationship. GNN can also be used in node-level tasks to categorize the nodes in a graph, and at the edge level to detect connections between entities.

TF-GNN

TF-GNN provides building blocks for implementing GNN models in TensorFlow. In addition to the modeling API, this library also provides tools that avoid tasks that manipulate graph data, such as data processing pipelines and sample models.

TF-GNN also includes an API for creating GNN models that can be configured with other types of AI models. In addition to this, TF-GNN comes with a schema (and tools for validating the graph) for declaring the graph’s topology to help explain the shape of the training data.

Graphs are around us, in the real world, and in our designed systems. In particular, considering Google’s myriad types of data, our library was designed with heterogeneous graphs such as Google’s Sibon Li, Jan Pfeifer, Bryan Perozzi, and Douglas Yarrington in mind. I wrote in a blog post introducing TF-GNN.

TF-GNN adds to Google a collection of TensorFlow libraries that span TensorFlow Privacy, TensorFlow Federated, and TensorFlow.Text. More recently, the company has used the open source TensorFlow Similarity to train models to search for related items, find similar clothes, and identify songs that are currently playing.

