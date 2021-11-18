Innovation Campus Acquires $ 12.5 Million Commitment from Northrop Grumman





Alexandria, Virginia As the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Potomac Yard, Alexandria, was built, the school received a financial commitment to support research and guidance in quantum information science and engineering.

The $ 12.5 million commitment comes from Northrop Grumman, an aerospace defense company headquartered in Fairfax County. This funding will help establish a Quantum Architecture and Software Development Center, along with $ 15.8 million for Virginia Tech’s own initiative.

In a statement, Lance Collins, vice president and executive director of the Innovation Campus, said the emergence of quantum computing would impact all industries and change the outlook for defense. It is a new method, sponsoring the New Quantum Architecture and Software Development Center at the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus and leading the country in research in this area. “

With the support of Northrop Grumman, donated faculty positions have been created to support the recruitment of researchers leading the Quantum Architecture and Software Development Center, and 5-10 graduate fellowship positions to recruit doctoral and master’s candidates. Will be awarded and a program will be built to connect Northrop Grumman professionals with faculty and support masters. Of engineering programs in computer science and computer engineering. The Innovation Campus also creates or supports programs that provide a path to STEM careers for students from kindergarten to high school, especially underrepresented groups.

Cathy Warden, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Northrop Grumman and a member of the Innovation Campus Advisory Board, said: “Through these partnerships, we can build a’better collaborative’approach to prepare future talents to support the development of the next generation of engineers, scientists and engineers while driving innovative and important research. increase. “

The Innovation Campus opened in Potomac Yard in September. It will be part of the larger Multipurpose Development and Innovation District planned by developer JBG Smith. In late 2020, the city council approved the first phase of development: the first academic building, four office buildings and two retail homes. The first Innovation Campus Academic Building is scheduled to open in 2024.

Students on the first Innovation Campus are already enrolled and are taking classes at the Northern Virginia Center at Virginia Tech in Falls Church. Virginia Tech estimates that by 2030, there will be 770 students in the four graduate programs offered on campus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/virginia/delray/innovation-campus-gets-12-5m-commitment-northrop-grumman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos