Pokemon GO December 2021 Community Day: Pokemon, Bonuses, etc.





All Community Day Pokemon for the last two years will be back at the Community Day event in December.

Niantic

Pokemon GO’s November Community Day will take place this Sunday, but December Community Day has already been announced. As usual, the event will be held for two days, December 18th and December 19th, giving players the chance to catch all of the featured Community Day Pokemon of the last two years. Here’s everything you need to know about an event.

Featured Pokemon

All featured Pokemon from 2021 will return to Community Day in December. Throughout the days of the event, you have another chance to encounter wild monsters. What’s more, all the featured Pokemon from Community Day 2020 will hatch from 2 km of eggs and enter raid battles. You can see the complete list below:

Day 1 MachopRoseliaSwabluGibleSnivyFletchling Day 2 EeveeDuskullShinxTepigOshawottEggPokemonCharmanderWeedleAbraGastlyRhyhornMagikarpPorygonElekidMagbySeedotPiplupBudewRaidPokemonCharmanderWeedleAbra

In addition to the featured Pokemon, there is another chance to get the move of all the events from Community Day 2020 and 2021. The next Pokemon can learn their movements if they can evolve between December 17th and December 20th.

Get the CNET Culture Newsletter

Explore movies, games, superheroes and more with CNET culture. Delivered on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Charizard: Dragon Breath Bee Drill: Drill Run Arakazam: Counter Machamp: Payback Gengar: Shadow Punch Gyarados: Aquatail Bapoleon: Skald Jorteon: Zap Cannon Hula Leon: Super Power Espeon: Shadow Ball Umbreon: Psychic Shift Lee : Brettseed Altaria: Moonblast Emporon: Hydro Cannon Lux Rock WreckerElectivire: FlamethrowerMagmortar: ThunderboltLeafeon: Bullet SeedGlaceon: Water PulsePorygon-Z: Tri AttackDusknoir: Shadow BallSerperior: Frenzy PlantEmboar: Brenzy PlantEmboar

In addition to the returned Pokemon, the following in-game bonuses will be valid for the entire Community Day event in December.

3 Hours Incense Duration 3 Hours Lure Module Duration Half Egg Incubation Distance 2x Catch Stardust 2x Catch XP

As an additional bonus, trading Pokemon will reduce the cost of Stardust during the event by 25% and allow you to make one additional special deal per day. There are also event-only special research stories, as well as free timed and field research tasks. For more information, see the official Pokemon Go blog.

Meanwhile, November Community Day will be held on Sunday, November 21st. Immediately after that, Pokemon Go will hold a collaboration event with Ed Sheeran. Everything else that’s happening in this month’s game can be seen in the Pokemon Go November event summary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/gaming/pokemon-go-december-2021-community-day-pokemon-bonuses-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos