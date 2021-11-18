Google Ads Insights page updated with 4 new features





Google Ads provides businesses with access to more data on insight pages that help maximize sales during the holiday season.

According to Google data, 53% of consumers plan to shop online this year compared to last year.

Insights pages provide the information you need to respond to consumer trends, optimize your campaigns, and show your ads to more shoppers.

In the coming weeks, Google Ads will roll out four new features on its insights page to drive the results of this year’s business shopping season.

4 new features on the Google Ads Insights page

The following features are being rolled out in beta to all advertisers around the world:

Demand Forecast: Forecast search trends for six months with forward-looking insights that combine machine learning technology with past seasonal search data. Insights are personalized for your business. Consumer Interest Insights: Collect high-performance search query themes that improve the performance of your campaign. It includes the number of people who searched for each theme, their growth, and their account performance. Audience Insights: Learn customer interests and affinities, such as which creatives resonate most. Change History Insights and Auction Insights: Search for both Change History Insights and Auction Insights that span the entire Insights page. Find out how changes in auction competition and account changes have affected campaign performance.

Google points out that retailers like Etsy are using data from insight pages to drive sales.

“Many companies are already using the Insights page to drive growth. Etsy sees an increase in the number of searches for” Sweatshirts & Hoodies “on the Insights page and uses that information to Informed website merchandising, content strategy, and ad copy. This increased sales of Google search and shopping campaigns in that subcategory by 49%. “

The above updates will be released in the coming weeks, both at the campaign level and at the account level.

Featured image: rafapress / Shutterstock

