The latest purchase of Spotifys is about becoming a place where you hear everything





Last week, Spotify announced plans to spend a private amount of money to acquire Findaway, an audiobook creation and distribution company that plays a major role in the industry. This announcement probably makes sense for those who are paying attention to the audio movement of Spotifys, but for those who aren’t, in a nutshell, we want Spotify to be the place to consume all the audio. It is. This purchase sets it up to reach that goal. Opening Spotify at this time next year, the app could highlight an episode of Armchair Expert alongside Taylor Swift’s latest single alongside Barack Obama’s latest book. It’s crowded, but it’s a potentially powerful destination.

At the same time, Spotify kneels on audiobooks, a proposal that’s very different from podcasts. There are powerful publishers to handle, individual revenue models, high barriers to entry, and many intellectual property rights to navigate. To better understand why Spotify sees the future of the universe, let’s break it down with what you need to know when thinking about this deal.

Findaway is an audiobook anchor

Let’s start with the ideas that are most familiar to us podcast people. Just as Spotify bought Anchor to make it easier to record and publish podcasts, Findaway plays a similar role in the field of audiobooks. Well, it’s not as easy as recording audio on your phone, overlaying some music, and at least pressing publish to make a high quality audiobook. Audiobooks often involve narrators, if not actors or audio clips. Usually the level of a highly created podcast.

Findaway runs a business called Voices, which sets authors to narrator and ensure that content is created properly, but instead, authors pay Findaway to make it happen. Use the service. This offers Spotify a clear business opportunity. Itll interfaces with creators, which is what Anchor is already doing through his musical productions, while at the same time generating revenue. Given that the entire team is dedicated to cracking recordings on the go at Anchor, Findaways’ skills could also improve.

Once a book is recorded, Findaway can also distribute it, generating revenue. This leads to the following things to consider in connection with this transaction:

Findaway turns Spotify into an audiobook distributor

Spotify plays an integral role in the audiobook world. Leading publishers ask Findaway to deliver content to retailers, libraries, and listening platforms. Unlike podcasting, where the host has RSS feeds, audiobook publishers and authors typically work with distributors to bring content to the storefront and ensure that all data is properly inserted. confirm. The Findaways solution is called AudioEngine.

Mark Pearson, CEO and founder of Libro.fm, which sells audiobooks and supports independent bookstores, says it’s important to consider this distribution business when considering Spotifys transactions. His platform works with Findaway to bring books to the Libro.fm app in some cases. He explains why many publishers distribute through Findaway [on the app side] Doing it on the backend isn’t really easy, he says. There’s a lot involved in metadata and files, and delivering it in app format for listeners can be a real daunting task. This requires a great deal of effort for one organization to handle properly.

One of the familiar podcasting companies is already working with Findaway to distribute audiobooks. The author is Malcolm Gladwells Pushkin Industries. CMO Heather Fain is telling the team to partner with Findaway to distribute audiobooks outside of Audible. The reason for doing so is that it’s easier than managing the excess of places where books are placed. Findaway distributes audiobooks to ensure they display correctly in various apps and platforms such as Apple Books, Kobo, public libraries, and Libro.fm. (Yes, there may be a world where Spotify is providing audiobooks to Apple.) However, while the distribution agreement is structured, Findaway is making money and represents Spotify’s new revenue line. It is.

Finally, we need to think about another aspect of this transaction. That means Spotify will be a bookstore.

Spotify may start selling audiobooks from within the app, as Findaway lays down and audiobooks appear to be prioritized. This can be essential in the quest for Spotify to be a place where all audio is available. Its retention strategy may not move to Audible for audiobooks, but stay on Spotify and hire people to the platform if the offer is competitive.

If Spotify sells books a la carte, the margins will be much higher compared to podcasts. Even with a podcasting CPM of $ 50, it means that podcasters earn only 5 cents per listener. Billing each listener $ 15 for access to audiobooks is a more favorable arrangement.

In addition, Spotify doubles your bottom line. Wherever Findaway is involved, Spotify is not only producing and distributing audiobooks, but also making money as a retailer.

Looking to the future, I think Spotify will offer a variety of subscription hierarchies that allow paid subscribers to download audiobooks, Audible, and more each month. It could also try to launch an unlimited audiobook plan, like its Swedish competitor Storytel. It’s possible that Spotify will sign contracts with publishers and authors to play the book exclusively, bringing the classic Audible movement to its platform, but it’s even more meaningful given Spotify’s preference for exclusive podcasts. there is. If Spotify could become a major place for people to buy and listen to audiobooks, in addition to all other audio, publishers could put more books on the platform at a more favorable price. Maybe.

If Spotify’s pace is any sign in the podcasting world, audiobook integration can be quick. It took only two years or so to start claiming that Spotify is the top podcasting app. Can I do the same with audiobooks?

