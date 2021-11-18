Amazon officially launches more natural “conversation mode” option on Echo Show 10 – TechCrunch





Alexa is learning to have a more natural conversation. Amazon today announced the rollout of a new “conversation mode” feature to Echo Show 10 (3rd generation) devices. This allows the virtual assistant to “Alexa.” This mode is enabled or disabled by the user using voice commands and can only be turned on when necessary.

The company introduced Alexa Conversations along with other AI developments at last year’s hardware event. There, Amazon VP and head scientist Rohit Prasad demonstrated new Alexa features, including more personalized answers, the ability to ask clear questions, and the ability to take a natural turn in conversations.

While these types of interactions are easy enough for humans, they pose significant challenges for AI.

At that event, Amazon showed how conversation mode works when the two discuss a pizza order.

After enabling the feature by saying “Alexa, join the conversation,” people talked about ordering pizza, and sometimes about virtual assistants. When Alexa landed on his favorite pizza topping, one said, “That’s it!” And Alexa adjusted the order. Alexa also seems to understand which question is intended compared to the question that was part of the conversation between the two, for example, “Do you think the media is enough?” I saw. Later, when someone wasn’t so hungry and wanted a small pizza, Alexa automatically reordered it.

The company explains that Amazon uses a combination of visual and acoustic cues to recognize when a customer’s speech is directed at the device and whether a response is expected. This can be a very difficult problem for AI. Many questions can be directed to either the device or the person, so Amazon today describes it as “How about a comedy?” In a conversation about movie selection.

In addition, the conversation mode feature needs to reduce latency in order to more accurately detect the start of an utterance for Alexa. (Usually, the wake word triggers Alexa to listen.)

Amazon states that it has developed a method of visual device orientation by estimating the orientation of each person’s head within the device’s field of view.

“We trained a deep neural network model to infer the coefficients of a template for a particular input image and determine the orientation of the head in the image,” the company shared in a blog post on Amazon Science, offering a high level. doing. View of AI technology. “Next, we quantized the model weights to reduce the size and execution time of the model. In our experiment, this approach resulted in false rejection (FRR) for direction detection of visual devices. [standard perspective-n-point] approach. “

Amazon also uses a voice-based device voice activity detection (DVAD) model to process voice cues that indicate whether Alexa needs to respond to the voice you’re listening to. By adding this to the visual-only mode, Amazon reduces false wakes due to ambient noise by 80% and Alexa’s own response-triggered false wakes by 42% without increasing latency. I was able to.

To use the conversation mode, the user can say “Alexa, join the conversation”. When enabled, you’ll see a solid blue border around the Echo Show 10 screen and a light blue bar at the bottom of the screen. This tells you that the request has been sent to the cloud. When you’re done, you can end it by saying “End the conversation.”

Alexa also automatically exits mode after a short period of inactivity.

The company has been working on the development of this conversation for some time.

In July 2020, we’ll present Alexa Skills developers with a beta version of the Alexa Conversation feature, allowing them to create voice apps that enable more natural conversations using phrases to talk to Alexa in a “less restrictive way.” I did it. They like it. So far, Amazon has developed a feature called follow-up mode. This allows users to give multiple commands to their Alexa smart device at the same time without having to say “Alexa” each time.

New conversation mode technology was announced last year, but Amazon has told TechCrunch that it will officially launch today, and the Echo Show 10 is the first device to receive it.

