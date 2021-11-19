Food safety experts warn against food poisoning on holidays and provide tips for avoiding spending Thanksgiving on festive illnesses. VTx





In order to have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving meal with family and friends, it is necessary to take appropriate food safety measures to avoid food poisoning, said Minduon, a post-doctor associate of the Faculty of Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Told.

Duong says it’s important to clean throughout the cooking process and not accidentally contaminate the surface while preparing a holiday meal.

When preparing a classic holiday turkey, Duong says there are important steps to take to ensure a delicious and safe experience for everyone. The only pain you experience on Thanksgiving Day should be due to overeating, not food poisoning.

For example, Duong tells you not to wash turkey before cooking.

According to Duong, washing raw poultry does not kill the bacteria, but cooking at the proper internal temperature kills them. Washing turkey can spread harmful bacteria to nearby countertops and the entire kitchen.

Duong also says it’s important to buy fresh turkey and not buy it more than a day or two in advance. Store in a tray or frying pan on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator to catch any leaking juice.

Frozen turkey should be stored in the freezer until it is thawed and ready to cook. Thawing in the fridge takes about 24 hours every 5 pounds. According to Duong, turkeys can be quickly thawed with these techniques.

Submerge the turkey in a cold water container and change the water every 30 minutes. Plan to soak for 30 minutes per pound.

Before thawing the turkey in the microwave, check the owner’s manual for the size of the turkey that fits, the number of minutes per pound, and the power level. The general rule is to allow 6 minutes per pound.

Proper internal temperature for turkeys is required to kill all bacteria and eat meat safely.

Duong says the only way to know that a turkey is complete is to use a tip-sensitive digital food thermometer. Looking at it to see if the juice is clear, or cutting it open to see the color, doesn’t tell you how safe it is. Chicken, such as turkey and chicken, should be cooked at an internal temperature of at least 165F. Check the temperature in three places: the thickest part of the chest, the innermost part of the wings, and the innermost part of the thighs.

This often forgotten internal temperature rule also applies to stuffing and must reach 165 degrees in multiple locations. To avoid overcooking turkey when trying to cook stuffing properly, Duong recommends cooking stuffing separately.

Another important theme is cleaning. Cleaning the surface, hands, and anything that comes in contact with raw meat helps prevent the spread of food-derived bacteria due to cross-contamination.

The final piece of Thanksgiving’s fun meal is proper storage of leftovers. The leftovers should be refrigerated within 2 hours, and a large portion of the turkey should be disassembled and refrigerated in a shallow container for faster cooling. Eat or freeze all leftovers within 3-4 days.

About Duong

Minh Duong is a postdoctoral researcher in the Food Science and Technology Division and a member of Renee Boyer’s Food Safety and Dissemination Lab. His research focuses on food safety education and communication. He got a PhD. In 2021, he received a bachelor’s degree in food science and technology from Virginia Institute of Technology, a master’s degree in food science from North Carolina State University, and a bachelor’s degree in biological science from Virginia Institute of Technology.

