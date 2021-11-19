Happy Home Paradise should be a new beginning of Animal Crossing New Horizons, not the end





Happy Home Paradise really brought excitement to life on the island of Animal Crossing New Horizons. This expansion offers a creative career as an archipelago designer with a satisfying sense of progress and a wealth of new furniture items and design features. As the first paid DLC, it definitely provided a nice and substantial addition to Tom Nook’s getaway package, but there are also some pretty bittersweet and important things about its arrival.

Nintendo has revealed that Happy Home Paradise will be the first and only paid DLC to reach our beaches after the turmoil during the initial release of the expansion. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0 – Marking the End of a Major Free Update – Happy Home Paradise feels like the last big hurray for New Horizons. In a way, it’s a shame to see it happen soon.

Something new

Animal Crossing: During the first year of New Horizons, the changing seasons have brought about a variety of updates that have brought the excitement surrounding life on the island to life. As the new year began, the same season began to repeat without any changes, and as the months went by, there was only a growing desire among players for new additions.

After having to wait a long time, Animal Crossing Direct in October provided very generous support for the expansion of Happy Home Paradise and the release of the 2.0 update. We were exposed to a variety of exciting new features, such as the introduction of cooking, agriculture, island ordinances, and the resurrection of Brewster’s cafe. Suddenly, players who left the virtual island without updates were tempted to come back again.

In a way, it was pretty overwhelming to be given a lot of things to do and discover for the first time in a while, but the joy surrounding the announcement helps explain why players are so enthusiastic about returning. I did. Especially for me as a longtime player, DLC offers a fresh new experience that proves the breath of such fresh air.

In particular, I highly appreciate the steady progress of my new work as a designer and the availability of various unlockable features in the process. With this expansion, we can only imagine how Animal Crossing: New Horizons will attract new players to invest for the first time. In fact, it’s hard to imagine what else Nintendo can do, overturning the decision to stop supporting New Horizons and bring more paid expansion in the future.

Given that our island has an airport that can take us to new places, it’s very ripe for picking when it comes to bringing new adventures. Especially considering how successful New Horizons is, I feel like I missed the opportunity to end the expansion in Happy Home Paradise. With 34 million copies sold as of September 30, 2021, less than two years after its launch, it’s the second-selling switch game to date and the most successful Animal Crossing entry to date. Past entries have historically received only a few updates and DLC is rarely paid, but New Horizons’ incredible success and players’ continued willingness to play will expand in the future. It is a great help to show how well it is received. ..

future

Of course, we don’t know for sure what Nintendo is planning or what is already going on for the future of Animal Crossing. It is important to remember how Animal Crossing became popular in 2020 and the circumstances surrounding its launch. Released when parts of the UK and the United States were closed in earnest, many were on a virtual escape as a way to connect with loved ones and realize milestone moments that weren’t possible in the real world. I turned my eyes.

It became a cultural phenomenon during the pandemic, as it found a way to talk shows, museum collaborations, mayonnaise advertising, pride events and more. And because we were often at home, players spent a lot of time in the game world. Perhaps the game passed Nook’s goalpost much faster than intended.

The statement that Happy Home Paradise is the first and only paid DLC has a final feeling, but even if there’s nothing new in the future, Animal Crossing: It’s not the real end of New Horizons. The series with exactly that design has always provided a virtual space where you can always come back and move at your own pace. And, like in the real world, the seasons continue to come and go on our island.

Following the designer’s job in paradise planning, it’s hard to think about the future of New Horizons, but it’s great to be back in the game to see your beloved NPC and have new goals to tackle. It may be bittersweet to think that Happy Home Paradise is the only extension we see, but it’s no exaggeration to say that DLC and updates really conclude the island life experience into a more complete package. ..

Animal Crossing I went on a magical walking tour of New Horizons Island in the first person.

