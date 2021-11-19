Core Site was double awarded by the Northern Virginia Technology Council





–Core Sites named the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech 100 Company in 2021 —- Core Sites named the NVTC Tech 100 Executive in 2021.

Denver, November 18, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) (“CoreSite” or “Company”), a secure, reliable and up-to-date data center Campus’s Best Provider-Performance cloud access and interconnect solutions across the United States were awarded the 2021 NVTC Tech 100 Company. Juan Font, SVP of General Management at CoreSites, was also selected for the 2021 NVTC Tech 100 Executive.

Paul Szurek, President and CEO of Core Sites, said: “Core Site is proud of the highly interconnected Northern Virginia Data Center campus built over the last 13 years. Over 350 enterprise and government customers deploy secure, reliable and scalable multis. Relies on CoreSite to connect directly to all major cloud providers in order to be a cloud hybrid IT solution that guarantees the future of digital business. “

The 2021 NVTC Tech 100 includes a roster of cutting-edge companies, executives, innovators, NextGen leaders and rising stars that are driving innovation, leading economic growth and having a positive impact on the region. .. The final NVTC Tech 100 Awards list consists of 64 technology companies, 33 executives, and three emerging leaders, each consistently showing dedication, vision, and innovation.

“Our country continues to adapt to our new normal life during the pandemic, but we are pleased that Virginia remains a major technology hub for thriving business and career opportunities. I’m proud to announce that CoreSite and JuanFont are 2021 NVTC. Tech 100 Winners. They are a vibrant, comprehensive place to live, work and learn in our area. “We are an important contributor to this,” said Jennifer Taylor, President and CEO of NVTC.

About Core Site

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) provides a secure, high-occupancy data center campus with high-performance cloud access and interconnect solutions to a growing customer ecosystem in eight key markets in North America. More than 1,370 world-leading companies, network operators, cloud providers, and support service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect, and optimize performance-sensitive data, applications, and compute workloads. increase. Our scalable and flexible solutions and more than 480 dedicated employees consistently offer unmatched data center options, all of which lead to best-in-class customer experiences and lasting relationships. For more information, please visit www.CoreSite.com.

Description of future prospects

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. Forward-looking statements relate to similar expressions of expectations, beliefs, forecasts, future plans and strategies, expected events or trends, and non-historical facts. In some cases, by using forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “do,” “should,” “seek,” and “roughly.” You can identify forward-looking statements. Intent, “plan,” “proformer,” “estimate,” “predict,” or deny these words or phrases, or predict or indicate future events or trends, only in history. Similar words and phrases that are not related are important. Forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and contingencies. Many of these are beyond the control of CoreSites, so actual results may differ materially from those shown in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: The geographical concentration of our data centers in specific markets, the unfavorable development of regional economic conditions, or the level of supply or demand for data center space in these markets. Fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs. Difficulty in identifying the property to be acquired and completing the acquisition. Significant industry competition, including indirect competition from cloud service providers. Failure to obtain the necessary external funding. Ability to repay existing debt. Failure to maintain qualification or status as a REIT. Financial market fluctuations; real estate and zoning law changes and real estate tax rate increases. General economic conditions resulting from our business operations, our demand for services, and the spread of the new coronavirus (“COVID-19”) in our market, as well as local, state and federal government orders, directives and laws. Impact on tactical measures In response to such spread of COVID-19; other factors affecting the real estate industry in general. All forward-looking statements reflect our sincere beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but do not guarantee future performance. In addition, we disclaim our obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements to reflect changes in the assumptions or factors underlying new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. increase. For more information on these and other factors that may cause our future results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, please see the section and description entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest annual report on Form 10-K. See other risks being. Subsequent documents that the Company submits to the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

contact address

