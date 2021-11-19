Google explains why the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are so slow to charge





It all seems to be in the name of battery management

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have a lot of problems, such as a nasty fingerprint scanner and a buggy Always-On Display mode. The relatively slow charging speed is also an issue, as it takes nearly two hours for the phone to fully charge. Testing has shown that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro only reach a peak charging speed of 23W, even though Google recommends a 30W power adapter. The company is currently publishing a support page to clear the air on this topic.

On the “Charging Mechanism with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro” support page, Google states that the internal battery is “designed to balance battery life, life and fast charging.” In addition, charging speed depends on several factors, including device temperature, usage, and system design. In addition, as the battery approaches its maximum capacity, it slows down charging and extends its lifespan.

Today’s android police video

If the battery is low, the Pixel 6 can be charged to about 50% in 30 minutes and up to 80% in 1 hour using Google’s 30W USB-C power adapter. Support documentation confirms that the Pixel 6 can draw 21W of peak power from the wall, while the Pro brothers have the highest at 23W. The phone can be charged with the existing USB-C Power Delivery and BC1.2 wall charger, but we recommend the 30W Google USB-C adapter as it supports the USB PD 3.0 PPS standard. We also recommend using the same adapter on a second-generation Pixel stand designed to “provide the maximum power needed” to the Pixel 6.

What Google details in the support documentation is nothing new. Apple, Samsung, and other OEMs all tend to slow down the charging speed of their devices as the battery approaches 100% to extend battery life. However, there was no reason for Google to recommend a 30W USB-C charger for new Pixel smartphones. This is because the user had the wrong idea about charging speed.

Despite Google’s instructions, charging the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro takes a long time. This is not ideal for the flagship Android smartphones of this era. For comparison, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which has a battery similar in size to the Pixel 6 Pro but only supports a charging speed of 25W, takes just over an hour to fully charge. Next is the OnePlus 9 Pro with a 65W charger. It takes about 30 minutes to reach 0-100 percent, and Google feels embarrassed.

Thank you: Moshe

If you want to customize your desktop, you’ll love this upcoming Chrome OS feature

Google begins to lay the foundation for future personalization hubs

Read next

About the author Rajesh Pandy (66 articles published)

Rajesh Pandey began to pursue the tech field just as Android devices became mainstream. He keeps a close eye on the latest developments in the smartphone world and what the tech giants are doing. He loves playing with the latest gadgets to see what he can do.

Other works by Rajesh Pandy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-6-and-6-pro-charging-speeds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos