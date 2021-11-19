Leading Carbon Technology Innovation in Calgary, Alberta: Report





Bread Clam Trail Link News Local News

The report highlights the achievements of several local businesses that capture and reuse carbon in innovative ways.

Article author:

Carbonova co-founders Michael Rodriguez Mina Zarabian and Pedro Pereira Almao have figured out how to convert CO2 and methane into carbon nanofibers that are lighter, stronger and more flexible than steel.Photo courtesy of Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Article content

Several Calgary and Alberta-based companies are pioneering innovations in new technologies that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

advertisement

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A report released Thursday by SecondStreet.org focuses on new carbon capture, utilization and storage methods used by start-ups and legacy energy companies around the world to capture and reuse CO2. Of the 25 examples in the report, six are based in Alberta.

Colin Craig, president of SecondStreet.org, sees a variety of companies in Calgary and Alberta working on ways to reuse carbon dioxide in a truly innovative way, rather than releasing it into the atmosphere. It was really impressive. Green innovation included in the report.

Craig said the report was intended as a rough review rather than a comprehensive list, highlighting some of the great work being done in Canada’s energy sector and raising more government funding. He said he wanted to open the door.

advertisement

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We’ve seen some really cool examples of entrepreneurs using CO2 to make a variety of things, including vodka, diamonds, and M & M’s blue food coloring.

Opinion: The Declaration of Climate Emergency indicates that Calgary is ready to move forward. Varcoe: Oil patch is seeking an answer on emission limits amid concerns about production curtailment.

Among the local companies featured in the report is Calgary’s startup Carbonova. It is building the first facility in Canada to produce carbon nanofibers from recovered CO2 and methane. This material is lighter, stronger and more flexible than steel, and there is growing interest in its use in batteries, electric vehicles, concrete, tires, reinforced plastics, semiconductors, and all kinds of products.

advertisement

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In my view, Carbonova Chief Technology Officer Pedro Pereira Almao says that the technology he and his co-founder Mina Zarabian have developed over the last six years is important.

He said that as the demand for carbon nanofibers grows, Carbonova will be able to produce more and will have a huge impact on emissions.

The report also highlights the technology sharing partnership launched in 2012 between several competitors of Albertus Oil Sands. The Canadian Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA) is working together to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 28% per barrel between 2000 and 2017, according to the organization’s 2020 Annual Report. ..

The idea was that the environment was too important to compete. And as a Canadian resource company, we need to work together to improve the environment and environmental performance. Wes Jickling, CEO of COISA, says the research can be done more quickly and work better (together).

advertisement

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

According to Zickling, one of the technologies they are working on in production and commercialization is molten carbon fuel cells, where emissions from steam generators pass through cells to generate electricity.

I think there’s something really remarkable happening in Calgary, Alberta, and especially the oil sands. We are Canada’s largest consumer of clean technology as an industry, and many of the technologies needed to make Canada Net Zero (until 2050) are being developed here.

The Alberta Government announced Thursday that more than $ 130 million from the Innovation and Emissions Reduction Fund has been invested in industrial energy efficiency and carbon capture and storage and storage programs. Over $ 100 million is already planned for these seven projects, with government officials supporting 2,200 jobs by 2030, equivalent to carrying about 70,000 cars from Alberta’s roads. It is estimated to reduce emissions by about 3 million tons. An additional $ 31 million will soon be allocated to support more projects.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenny said he is moving Alberta forward with climate policies that create jobs and actually reduce emissions.

These investments will help us continue our efforts to create jobs, drive economic growth and protect the environment as a responsible and sustainable energy leader.

Visit secondstreet.org to read the full report.

[email protected]

Twitter: @michaelrdrguez

Ads to share this article on your social network

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Sign up to receive daily headline news from Calgary Herald, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.

By clicking the sign-up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your application.

Welcome email is approaching. If you don’t see it, check your junk folder.

The next issue of Calgary Herald Headline News will arrive in your inbox shortly.

I’m having trouble signing up.Please try again

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/several-calgary-companies-lead-the-way-in-carbon-tech-innovation-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos