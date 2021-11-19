This iPhone camera trick will change your selfie





SELPHY in default mode (left) and SELPHY with the mirror front camera turned on (right).

Alison DeNisco Rayome / CNET

Apple’s latest iPhone operating system, iOS 15.1, is now available for download (iOS 15.2 coming soon). The iOS 15 update brings features such as ProRes for the iPhone 13 Pro and an upgraded version of QuickTake for the iPhone. However, one small camera feature can make the biggest difference to your selfie needs. It’s a setting called a mirror front camera.

Read everything you need to know about the mirror front camera feature and how to use it to improve your selfie game.

What does a mirror front camera mean?

You may have already come across this setting with your camera preferences and wondered what it is. Turning it on and changing to a frontal camera snaps a mirror image of the photo instead of flipping it as the camera normally does. Some people find this discomfort because the picture they take does not match the image displayed in the viewfinder.

Ultimately, you may not change your selfie much, but some may prefer a more familiar reverse version of your face in the mirror. Keep in mind that others (mostly those who don’t look at your face in the mirror) may find these selfies a bit strange because they are an inverted version of what you’re used to.

How to use the mirror function of the front camera on iPhone

If iOS 14 is installed, the mirror front camera setting is disabled by default. Here’s how to turn it on:

[設定]>[カメラ]Go to.[合成]so,[フロントカメラのミラーリング]Toggle on. Go back to the camera app, point the camera at yourself and take a selfie. The saved image is displayed as you are in the mirror, instead of flipping as usual. Keep in mind that this setting only affects the images stored in your photo library, as the front camera automatically mirrors the viewfinder of the front camera.

Here you can compare regular selfies and selfies taken with the mirror front camera turned on side by side.

In iOS 14, you can choose to mirror the selfie (right) or keep it inverted (left).

Patrick Holland / CNET

You can follow the same steps to turn off the mirror front camera and return to the default selfie settings.

For more information, check out iOS 15, how to run FaceTime with Android users to change iOS 15 settings, and everything you know about iOS 15.2 Beta.

Now Playing: Watch This: Best iOS 15 Features: How Focus Mode Improves iPhone

7:20

