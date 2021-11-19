The perfect gift to buy from Nintendo to Keurig





Google Shopping Holiday 1002021 is here! Each year, search engines release a list of 100 hottest gifts based on search data and queries. This year’s list includes products in all categories, from technology to home, kitchen, beauty and toys.

Sifting as many as 100 takes time, so our shopping experts have done the job for you. Below are 12 best gifts worth buying from Google’s Shopping Holiday 100 list. This includes the popular Apple AirPods Pro, the stylish Keurig K-Mini, and the popular Dyson hair tools.

1. Apple AirPods Pro

Not surprisingly, the iconic Apple AirPods created Google’s list. According to our experts, white earphones are the best Apple has ever made. They fit comfortably in your ears, easily sync with other Apple devices, and feature impressive sound quality with noise-cancelling technology.

Get Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $ 197

2. Nintendo switch

The Nintendo Switch was one of the most popular gifts of 2020 and was once again at the top of the wishlist in 2021. Portable game consoles are sold out rapidly everywhere, but you can still find them in some retail stores. With hundreds of games to choose from, it will entertain both kids and adults for hours.

Get Nintendo Switch from Target for $ 299.99

3. Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

The Keurig coffee maker is a great gift for those who enjoy a regular cup of Joe. The K-Mini is slim and sleek, perfect for sitting on the counter. There are also some nice colors. You can brew good coffee in seconds and have built-in storage for additional K-cups.

Get the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker from Amazon for $ 75.99

4. Apple iPad

High-tech fans on your list will be thrilled to find the latest Apple iPad under the Christmas tree. Each year, Reviewed experts agree that it is the best tablet you can buy, thanks to its stylish and durable design, powerful performance, and versatility. Donors can use it to write down notes, scroll through Pinterest, see their loved ones in FaceTime, and more.

Get Apple iPad (2021) from Amazon for $ 329

5. Instant pot duo

People are crazy about instant pots — and for good reason. With over 136,000 acclaims on Amazon, the duo has seven cooking features, from slow cooking to pressure cookers, steaming and sauteing. Busy people will appreciate the delicious homemade meals on the table in half the time of traditional cooking methods.

Get Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker from Amazon for $ 89

6. Dyson Air Wrap Styler

As you may know Dyson in vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, home brands also make the highly coveted hair tools. One of the review experts jumps at the Dyson Air Wrap Styler and says it’s worth a penny. She likes how efficient it is, and it gives you professional-level styling with little effort on your part. There are no bad hair days anymore!

Get Dyson Airwrap Styler from Ulta for $ 549.99

7. Barbie Dream House

Check out the 2021 edition of Barbie’s Dreamhouse. It’s exactly where every little girl wants to live when she grows up. The 3-foot-high dollhouse has lots of fun features and trendy accents, such as a work elevator, a pool with a slide, and a kitchen that makes the stove’s burning noise and the oven timer tick. Combined with some dolls, your child can enjoy the afternoon fun.

Get Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse from Amazon for $ 199.99

8. JBL flip 5

Reviews experts call the JBL Flip 5 the most valuable portable Bluetooth speaker for 2021. Available in a variety of colors and prints (including camouflage), it is durable and waterproof, so donors can park from the beach to the campground to the office for parties. It also has great sound quality and a surprisingly long battery life.

Get JBL Flip 5 from Amazon for $ 129.95

9. Fitbit Versa 3

Take your donor’s exercise game to the next level in 2022 with Fitbit Versa 3. It looks like an Apple Watch and can track almost everything from steps to heart rate to sleep activity. In testing fitness trackers, experts appreciated the reliability of the Versa 3 and its compatibility with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Get Fitbit Versa 3 from Amazon for $ 214.85

10. Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker

For a truly luxurious cup of coffee, Nespresso Vertuo Plus is where it is. In the reviews, I love that espresso makers produce delicious creamy brews that are more flavorful and aromatic than most other machines. You can choose from multiple sizes of espresso or coffee and it only takes 15 seconds to heat up in the morning.

Get De’Longhi Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker from Amazon for $ 179.57

11. Foot Patrol Transformation Tower

Foot patrol toys are all the rage among young people set for this holiday. One of the top ones? This gigantic 3-foot makeover tower is part of the command center and rescue ramp, packed with sounds and lights that make playtime even more enjoyable. It also includes vehicles, Paw Patrol figures, clip-on backpacks and sticker sheets.

Get the Paw Patrol Transforming Tower from Amazon for $ 159.99

12. Playstation 5

If you or your donor have been trying to get a PS5 since it was released in the fall of 2020, you can still get a very popular game console in time for your vacation. Sold out almost everywhere, the PlayStation 5 game bundle (which includes the console and various other accessories) is available at Walmart.

Get the Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition Game Bundle from Walmart for $ 1,059.99

