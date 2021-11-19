



The investment establishes the Quantum Architecture and Software Development Center on the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus

Alexandria, Virginia November 17, 2021 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is the first anchor-level partner of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus to drive human resource development, education, and research to support quantum science and engineering. Donated $ 12.5 million to. Corporate donations will help establish a Quantum Architecture and Software Development Center on the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.

Northrop Grumman Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President Kathy Warden have announced a major investment partnership to establish a Quantum Architecture and Software Development Center at Virginia Techs Innovation Campus.

The partnership with Virginia Tech will help support their vision of solving the world’s most pressing problems with innovative technology, said Northrop Grumman Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Innovation Campus. Kathy Warden, who is also a member of the advisory board, said. Through these partnerships, we can build a better collaborative approach to prepare future talents to support the development of the next generation of engineers, scientists and engineers while driving innovative and important research.

Northrop Grummans support is used for the following purposes:

Establishing the status of donated faculty, hiring internationally recognized researchers to lead the new Quantum Architecture and Software Development Center based on the Innovation Campus. Focusing on diversity, we award 5-10 graduate fellowship positions to recruit competitive PhD and Master’s degree candidates nationwide. Build a program that connects Northrop Grumman experts with the University’s Innovation Campus and the Blacksburg Campus-based Virginia Tech’s Faculty of Quantum Science and Engineering. Kindergarten to high school students and underrepresented group students will open new talent pipelines and create or enhance pathway programs to help form a more inclusive culture in the high tech sector. We support master’s students through computer science and computer engineering capstone courses or other experiential learning programs.

Virginia Techs Innovation Campus will invest an additional $ 15.8 million to build a major quantum architecture and software development center in the United States, bringing the total amount of support for this initiative to $ 28.3 million.

Northrop Grumman has a long-standing relationship with Virginia Tech. This fall, the company launched a graduate degree cohort of computer and electrical engineering to increase its workforce and hired a large number of Virginia Tech students this summer. In 2021, Northrop Grumman sponsored more than $ 600,000 in research at Virginia Tech. The company employs more than 700 Hokie graduates.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a technology company focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions provide our customers with the capabilities they need to connect, advance, and protect the United States and its allies. With the common goal of solving your most difficult problems, we define what 90,000 employees can do every day.

