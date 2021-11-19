The new Earthworm Jim TV series is under development





In today’s edition of Who Wanted This, Variety reports that the Earthworm Jim TV series is currently being produced by franchise owner Interplay Entertainment.

Interplay has released a two-minute teaser trailer featuring Earthworm Jim in a heartwarming “behind the scenes of music,” like an interview explaining his history as a spaceflight adventurer.

The series entitled “Earthworm Jim: Beyond the Groovy” follows the adventures of Earthworm Jim, who fights evil from planet to planet throughout the galaxy, where each planet features a different race of aliens, like anthropomorphic animals. It is said that. Earthworm Jim’s ultimate goal, as you can imagine, is to return to Earth.

Earthworm Jim’s Concept Art: Beyond Groovy

Have you played Earthworm Jim?

Yes, No

Interplay has begun efforts to develop new TV series and movies in a new division of the company. Interplay works with Passion Pictures to produce a variety of animated short films and commercials, including two episodes of “Love, Death & Robots” and several animated trailers for Apex Legends.

The teaser trailer shows a slightly mature tone of the Earthworm Jim. The character spent 25 years rehab, adding a thermostat to his suit to show that he “keeps his butt warm.” The Earthworm Jim game (and even the short-lived 1990s anime series at Kids’ WB) remained relatively close to kid-friendly fares, but Shiny Entertainment’s original developer and creator Doug Tenaple (Jim in the game). Aloud) often distorted the video game, adding characters like “Princess What’s-her-name” as Princess Peach’s riff, and adding a more general maiden who is suffering.

Earthworm Jim’s Concept Art: Beyond Groovy

It’s unclear if the author DougTenNaple or another member of the original development team is involved in the project. TenNaple has a history of anti-LGBTQ views against marriage equality and misunderstood a transgender journalist who criticized his work in 2017. IGN contacted Interplay to ask if TenNaple was involved, but didn’t get an immediate reply. ..

I remember loving Earthworm Jim as a kid, said Michael K. Parland, director of Interplay’s new film and television division. And there are so many possibilities in the universe of this story. A galaxy full of animals fighting for power. Jim is a cosmic earthworm whose earth is nothing more than a myth. His struggle to find meaning is surreal and comical, but it’s also relevant.

Earthworm Jim’s Star Power declined from his height in the mid to late 90’s. The first two games were successful based on gameplay and compelling 2D graphics, but the release after Earthworm Jim 3D was a serious commercial failure, and the last game was released in 1999. rice field.

Joseph Knoop is an IGN writer / producer / low worm.

