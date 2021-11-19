MediaTek Announces Dimensity 90005G Chipset on 4nm Process





Taiwan-based chipmakers will unveil the latest 5G chipset, called the Dimensity 9000, at MediaTeks’ ongoing summit conference over the next few days. It is the world’s first TSMC chip built on a 4nm process and should improve performance while increasing power. efficiency. The new sub 6GHz 5G chipset is the first smartphone chip to use the Cortex-X2 core clocked up to 3.05Ghz and the world’s first smartphone chip with Bluetooth 5.3.

The SoC is deployed in a 1 + 3 + 4 setup. In addition to its single Cortex-X2 Ultracore, there is a cluster of 3X supercore Cortex-A710 clocked at up to 2.85Ghz and a cluster of four efficient Cortex A510 cores clocked at 1.8Ghz. The chipset supports LPDDR5x RAM speeds up to 7500Mbps on smartphones. It also has a 14MB cache, which, according to Mediatek, improves performance by 7% and bandwidth consumption by 25% compared to a cache of only 8MB. In preliminary Geekbench performance, the Dimensity 9000 outperformed the Android flagship (probably the Snapdragon 888) and indirectly scored similar to Apple’s latest A15 Bionic, the 2021 flagship.

Graphics has a new 10-core Mali-G710 GPU. There is a new ray tracing SDK for developers that brings new visual improvements to approach PC-level graphics performance.

The connection with Bluetooth 5.3 has been updated for the first time on a smartphone chip. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E 2×2, is compatible with Bluetooth audio LE with dual link True Wireless stereo audio, and supports the new Beidou III-B1 CGNSS standard.

The Dimensity 9000s ISP (Image Signal Processor) can theoretically capture 4K HDR video from three cameras at the same time. MediaTek explains that it can simultaneously capture three exposures from three cameras, each passing through one of three ISPs, processing a total of 270 frames per second and outputting 18-bit 4K HDR video. doing. The ISP also supports camera sensors up to 320MP.

The 5G modem complies with the 3GPP Release-16 standard. This time there is no millimeter wave yet, but this modem supports sub 6Ghz 5G and the theoretical maximum download speed is 7Gbps with 3CC carrier aggregation (300Mhz). It is also the only 5G smartphone modem that supports R16ULTx switching for both SUL and NRUL-CA based connections. Modems also improve the power consumption of both active and standby 5G connections.

The new APU (AI Processing Unit) supports up to four times the performance of the previous generation and leads the performance of the AI ​​benchmark test ETHZ. MediaTek claims that Dimensity 9000 outperforms Google Tensor by 16% in AI performance.

According to MediaTek, the first smartphones running Dimensity 9000 will arrive in the second half of the world’s first quarter.

