Google Chrome brings a little Windows 11 glow to Windows 10





Google’s latest version of the Chrome browser has some interesting changes that allow you to experience a bit of a redesign of Microsoft’s Windows 11 on Windows 10, or rounded corners.

As the latest information on Windows has discovered, Google has released Chrome 96. It has an flag that all users can switch on as needed. This makes the Chrome menu box rounded corners instead of straight edges, adding a subtle drop shadow effect to the box, as seen in the Windows 11 interface improvements.

Even Windows 10 users can benefit from the new effects simply by turning on the Chrome flag. This is done as follows:

Type Chrome: // flags in the URL address bar (where you enter your web address) and press Enter. Search for Windows 11 in the search box at the top. The result of the Windows 11 style menu is displayed and in the dropdown next to it[‘]Choose. Enabled – All Windows versions’ You will be notified that your changes will not take effect until you restart Chrome, so close all instances of your browser and launch them again. To turn off this feature, follow the same steps, but the “default” (or “disabled”) analysis in the drop-down menu: the (rounded) shape that appears in Chrome?

This is still a test change and therefore hidden in the browser’s flags section, but could be fully introduced in web browsers in the not too distant future. Perhaps add more decoration to the rest of Google Chrome and launch. As far as we are concerned, this is a good thing. Because we prefer the look of modern rounded corners to straight edges.

Chrome 96 has also brought in many other changes, with a ton of security fixes (25 in this case) as before. Also, Google has accelerated forward and backward navigation on recently visited sites and used the browser cache to improve performance, which makes everything a bit cleaner in this regard (Chrome’s recent optimizations on Android). Following work).

