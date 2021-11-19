Frost & Sullivan Awards Cedar Gate Technologies 2021 Best Practices Technology Innovation Leadership Award





Cedar Gate Technologies Selected as Winner of Population Health Management Best Practices

Greenwich, Connecticut, November 18, 2021 / PRNewswire /-CedarGate Technologies, a leading value-based care software and technology service company, today announced that Frost & Sullivan has awarded its organization the 2021 Best Practices Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Announced. Population health management industry. Every year, Frost & Sullivan recognizes industry innovators, disruptors and leaders born from independent primary research market analysis and recognizes efforts to shape the future of technology.

According to the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award: North America Population Health Management Industry Excellence in Best Practices report, “Cedar Gate Technologies is at the forefront of the PHMIT sector with best-in-class value-based care technologies and services. Technology enables customers to seamlessly adopt quality and risk-based payment plans and report industry-leading outcomes in the form of shared savings, higher quality rankings and better patient satisfaction. “

David B. Snow Jr., Chairman and CEO, said: Of Cedar Gate Technologies. “To empower sustainable change in the healthcare system, value-based care technology platforms need to be completed by supporting all forms of alternative payment models, present and future to improve clinical practice. It must be configurable to meet the needs of our plan sponsors and delivery systems. We are honored by Frost & Sullivan to select Innovation as a company that meets these requirements. “

With a visionary understanding of the future in mind, Frost & Sullivan is a company that is continually improving its expansion strategy while proactively addressing new challenges and opportunities across different industries, technologies and regions around the world. Identify. Every year, best practice groups spend hundreds of hours identifying companies that are performing great leadership and innovation. Frost & Sullivan has industry expertise in 12 key market sectors, benchmarking competitors and applying in-house methodologies to establish key industry challenges before appointing industry leaders. increase.

The full report can be downloaded here.

About Cedar Gate Technologies Cedar Gate Technologies enables payers, providers, employers, and service managers to excel in value-based care. Enhance and automate data management activities with integrated technology and services platforms that provide the analytics, care management, and payment technologies needed to pursue all payment models in all business areas. result? Better results for everyone.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, CedarGate Technologies is backed by GTCR, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm, Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture, and Cobalt Ventures, an investment subsidiary of BCBS in Kansas City. is. For more information, please visit cedargate.com.

Media Contact: Karley BiscoeanthonyBarnum Public [email protected]

