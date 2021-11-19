MediaTeks’ new Dimensity 9000 flagship could compete with Qualcomms’ top tier Snapdragon chip





MediaTek has announced the latest flagship processor, the Dimensity 9000. This is the most powerful chip ever, which seems to be able to face the best chips offered by more popular competitors such as Qualcomm and Samsung.

Earlier top-tier Dimensity chips (such as last year’s Dimensity 1000) weren’t as powerful as contemporary chips like Qualcomms Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 2100, but the new Dimensity 9000 is the case for the 2022 Android flagship. I’m out the door to make.

The new Dimensity 9000 is the first mobile chip built on TSMC’s 4nm process in addition to using Arms’ new v9 architecture. Also the first announcement CPU using Arms’ new core design: a single Cortex-X2 performance core clocked at 3.05GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores at 2.85GHz, and four Cortex-A510 efficiencies at 1.8GHz. core. The GPU, on the other hand, is the 10-core Arm Mali-G710, which features MediaTeks’ 5th generation APU with a total of 6 cores for AI processing (according to the company, it has four times the performance and power of its predecessor. Provides efficiency).

First 4nm smartphone processor

The new 18-bit Imagiq Gen 7 ISP claims to be the world’s first chip capable of capturing 320-megapixel images (assuming your phone has a sensor that can capture that level). You can transfer data at 9 gigapixels / sec. ..

As expected of the latest smartphone chips, the Dimensity 9000 offers an onboard 5G modem that supports the 3GPP Release 16 specification. However, in particular, the new chips lag behind their competitors by offering only built-in sub 6GHz 5G support without the faster millimeter-wave standards. The Dimensity 9000 claims to be the first smartphone to support Bluetooth 5.3 and will also work with Wi-Fi 6E.

For example, with the latest Arm technology, MediaTek may not be alone for a long time. For example, Qualcomm will announce the successor to the Snapdragon 888 chipset at the Snapdragon Tech Summit, which takes place every November 30th. But even if MediaTek decides that the Dimensity 9000 is just the same weight class that Qualcomm announced this year, it’s a big win for MediaTek, which has been far behind.

MediaTek has been running for a long time on major Android devices as well, but the Dimensity 9000 shows that it’s finally really about to compete. The question now is whether the phone maker is ready to join it.

