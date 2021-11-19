Ongoing Partners: Technology Transfer, Quality of Life Investment, Port Expansion and Development, Education, Industrial Development-Vicksburg Post





Proverbs 29:18 states that people will perish in the absence of vision.

Therefore, it is good that local governments, the business community, and other powers in the region have developed a long-term vision and plan for the ongoing community through a coalition led by the Vixberg Warren Foundation for Economic Development (EDF). .. .. EDF is one of three organizations forming an economic development partnership established in 2017 to integrate the Chamber of Commerce and the Warren County Port Commission to revitalize and include EDF.

After forming a partnership in 2017 and being inspired by the idea that a regional vision is essential to long-term success, the partnership has supported many organizations in implementing them extensively. Rebuilt EDF acquisition support from investors. The plan first announced in the summer of 2018. Today, EDF boasts more than 40 private companies and individuals among its members.

The plans created by the partnership are comprehensive to support job creation by hiring new businesses, fostering ongoing close relationships with existing companies, and creating new businesses through widely available entrepreneurship training. We requested the implementation of a new economic development program. In addition, the development of the Mississippi Innovation & Technology Center was highlighted as the centerpiece of a new economic model that the community should pursue in order for the community to harness the presence of ERDC and engineers. This project aims to find a unique space where technology transfer, education, technical training, economic development and entrepreneurship can work together to create market innovation and spin-offs for STEM business. Additional plans initiatives support growth through increased regional competitiveness by developing more sites and buildings to recruit new and growing companies, and improved quality of life communities. Includes building community culture.

Since the announcement of the plan, the partnership (under the direction of Pablo Diaz and the EDF, the Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Directors of the Port Commission) has focused on implementing many of the goals of the plan and has had positive results for the region. .. In the last four years alone, the partnership has implemented most of the goals of the plan, including developing new images for the community, new robust websites, and new marketing materials and programs to support the adoption and expansion of new companies. Of the existing ones. So far, through 11 successful economic development projects, 856 new jobs have been announced in the region, and this effort has paid off across the region. The project has a $ 209 million related capital investment and an annual salary of over $ 34 million. These results result in fruitful partnerships with allies such as the Mississippi Development Bureau, Entergy, Hinds Community College, Vicksburg, Warren County, and Delta Regional after successful development of a community-based ED Delta team in front of prospects. Realized through. Especially authority.

Partnerships are also important, such as passing legislation to support the growth of the marine and river industries, selling CERES-specific buildings, supporting existing companies and creating strong existing industrial programs to meet their needs. You have achieved your goal. In addition, the partnership has developed and deployed Bixberg’s Entrepreneurship Bootcamp to help create small businesses through local entrepreneurship education.

With regard to the Mississippi Innovation & Technology Center, which is a central part of the economic development plan, EDF has taken the lead and brought together a team that has successfully secured $ 8.9 million from Mississippi. This, along with new market tax credits and historical taxes, has enabled credit to rehabilitate the former Mississippi Hardware Building, which is currently scheduled to open by the end of 2021. The MCITy project will be home to ERDCWERX, an organization that works with ERDC to achieve the transfer of technology and expertise between the private sector. Among other things, the Sector and Federal Institutes (ERDC). Other tenants expected to move into the building include Hinds Community College, Partnership, and other technical and educational partners, including universities and private companies. The MCITy project is at the heart of a long-term strategy to create an innovation-based economy in the region, a vision that has influenced every aspect of the community, including the education sector, with the development of the new Coding Academy by Hinds Community. The development of the University and Innovation Academy was recently launched by the Vicksburg Warren School District.

EDF strives to maintain a unified front with cities and counties and generate short-term and long-term future economic growth. Several immediate investments have been made in the CERES Industrial Complex and three sites have been designated as Project Ready by Entergy Mississippi. This is a designation that greatly increases the chances of success when hiring a new company. Investment includes upgrading sewage and water systems, completing engineering research to eliminate development risks, and constructing new industrial roads to access the largest parcels available at CERES. All of these projects were accomplished using grants that helped the Port Commission save more than 70% of the cost of deploying such an investment. These investments aim to help create jobs in the short term by attracting additional industrial tenants to CERES and other sites in and around Vicksburg. Other projects are underway to help define the success of our future economy, but they require longer schedules and greater investment. These projects include the development of new ports (expected to exceed $ 100 million), the expansion of existing ports, the expansion of rail infrastructure to additional industrial plots, and housing to promote housing growth and quality. Includes the development of initiatives. Life improvement. These projects include opening the old Mississippi River Bridge to pedestrians, opening new bikes and running trails, and developing waterfront housing and leisure opportunities.

The work being done by the partnership and its members Ports, Chambers of Commerce and EDF is of great importance to our future. It requires a multi-year commitment to a cast and implemented vision by industry, government and community leaders. For Vicksburg and Warren County, it is a very hopeful sign that such a commitment and willingness to cooperate exists in our community and has already produced impressive and positive results for everyone. ..

