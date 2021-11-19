Raise 5.3 million to the moon and back with the expedition company – Tech.eu





Franco Germany’s space technology exploration company has raised 5.3 million in seed rounds. The company’s goal is to develop, manufacture and operate a modular, reusable orbital vehicle named Nyx. And yes, it’s Nyx, like the Greek goddess of space creation. Seed funds are used to grow the team, perform tests and demonstrations, and pass key technical reviews.

With media darlings Bezos, Branson, and Mask catching all the headlines, it’s pretty easy to overlook the vast amount of other innovations in space technology that are taking place today. The same is true for exploration companies (is it possible to nod to Elons The Boring Company?). They plan to leverage reusable open technology to offer space experiments at 10% of the price of the International Space Station’s lunar flight. Open new opportunities for non-space players and new space players at a fraction of the cost of current competitors.

Founded in June of this year, The Exploration Company was cultivated at ESA BIC Bavaria and was selected by the CNES Tech the Moon program. So, technically, everything is still very theoretical at this point, but the first demonstration will be in 2024, the world orbit in 2026, the lunar landing in 2028, and the lunar boomeran mission in 2030. It is planned. If it lands on Earth, fires from the surface of the Moon, and everything goes according to plan, it will return to Earth normally.

The Exploration Company team consists of a number of former Airbus and Aliane Group employees, including Hlne Huby, a former innovation director of Airbus Defense and Space and co-founder and CEO of Airbus Defense and Space, who played a key role in creating the OneWeb contract with Airbus Ventures. It has been. Similarly, the startup’s strategic advisors include General Andranata, the transformation of the former Supreme Allied Commander, and the Chief of Staff of the French Air Force.

The Exploration Company’s 5.3 million seed funding round was led by Promus Ventures, which is attended by co-investors Vsquared and Cherry Ventures.

The International Space Station has played an important role in facilitating astronomy research and engineering over the past few decades, but a new platform is needed, Cherry Ventures Filip Dames commented. The Exploration Company will be a major player here in Europe and around the world as the capsules they develop will be an important part of the commercialization value chain of space. We are proud to bring together the experience of Airbus and the Aliane Group to support Helene and her team in their unique position to harness space for technological evolution. “

