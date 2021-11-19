10 Overlooked GameCube Jewels You Must Play





The 20th anniversary of Nintendo’s cube-shaped console in North America is approaching. We’ve found that for 20 years, it’s long enough to forget the charming box shape of the GameCube and grow up without the hardware handled by Nintendo. “Year zero is enough time for less than the best and brightest examples of system libraries to quietly disappear from memory.

So this is a great time to make another beloved copy of the F-ZERO GX, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and Metroid Prime happy, but dig a little deeper and make the console wider and more unusual. Would you like to celebrate? Release? Here are some slightly vague imports and antiques that are often out of the spotlight due to Wind Waker, RE4, etc …

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Eighting

Release date: October 14, 2004 (JPN)

Is More Kurulin Really All The Explanations This Game Needs For Those Who Don’t Want To Play More Kurulin?

There is a wall avoidance gameplay here that is easy to grasp but difficult to learn, making the launch GBA title such an unexpected highlight and is correct. The all-new 3D environment is already wisely used to lightly enhance rather than complicate the perfect formula. Sadly, the title turned out to be the last outing of Nintendo’s swirl action puzzle series, but at least it came out at a high price.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Vivarium

Release Date: April 10, 2006 (US) / March 31, 2006 (UK / EU)

For some reason, I was very pleased that this combination of imaginative pinball and feudal Japanese war was released worldwide and made it possible. Use your giant flippers to propel the title ball towards your enemies, order your army through the often forgotten GameCube mic, and do your best to reach your goals in time.

Kodama, part of the arcade’s actions, tactics, and screams, doesn’t come up with a must-have title, but nothing unusual from the heart of Dreamcast’s most famous talking fish, Seaman. I hope there isn’t.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo

Release Date: September 20, 2002 (UK / EU)

Giant Doshin debuted with Nintendo’s expensive and exclusive Japanese 64DD add-on, but thankfully the Giant Island-based Shenanigan port released in Europe is a bit easier to get. I can.

The purpose, reminiscent of the populous before it and the fromdust after it, is to use divine powers to raise and lower the terrain, making it more suitable for the inhabitants of the island, generally helping them, and as a result, making them. To love (or hate). ) Your huge yellow form.

Publisher: Atlus / Developer: Intelligent Systems

Release date: November 5, 2002 (USA)

Another project originally conceived for Nintendo’s Japanese N64 disk drive, which is characterized by not being released in previous rewritable formats. The striking low polyvisuals used to navigate the world of block-shaped animal chiefs abstract the experience of not only defeating enemies, but also routinely requiring them to tear their limbs before consuming their bodies. Helps to become. Reborn in a form that can defeat the killer cubic.

Publisher: Hudson Soft / Developer: Red Entertainment

Release date: December 18, 2003 (JPN)

Super Smash Bros. may have a ton of great versions of the two most popular Belmonts and a great remix of the classic Castlevania trucks to match, but the legendary vampire killer Simon is the Transformers. There is still only one crossover fighting game that can be undertaken’Optimus Prime.

Not to mention the superiority of the Sakurai’s series when it comes to crossovers, Konamis seeks to win the genre’s throne, at least with a recognizable face and a colorful mix that provokes a smile, they Did you really include that guy? !! Character selection.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Capcom Production Studio 4

Release Date: September 9, 2003 (US) / August 29, 2003 (UK / EU)

AKA: “At that time, Shinji Mikami, who is forever most famous for providing the world with the masterpiece of survival horror, Resident Evil, decided to create an intense, deep and stylish action game.”

One of the infamous “Capcom Five”, PN03 has different enemy types that work together in a tightly controlled arena to create unique and engaging score attack actions-puzzle sequences in each room. increase. With a little practice, the player will undoubtedly perform a balletistic rotation of the incoming laser fire straight at perfect timing, wrapped in the clean lines and smooth curves of the Y2K style architecture. You will notice.

Publisher: Activision / Developer: FromSoftware

Release date: May 27, 2002 (USA) / August 9, 2002 (UK / EU)

Combining the depth of RPGs with the fascinating nature of card collection, you can add a little action to get the GameCube-exclusive Lost Kingdoms, a dark adventure by a quirky little developer called From Software. What happened to them?

In yet another twist away from RPG norms, the heroine Katya does not attack herself directly, but instead relies entirely on the monsters summoned from the purchased, captured, and converted cards, and the player Aiming to build a deck that can be taken to the mysterious entity behind the deadly black fog.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Intelligent Systems

Release date: February 7, 2003 (JPN)

Much more than the previously released classic repackaged bundles (don’t mind seeing such a good game come back), Panel de Pon, Dr. Mario64, YoshisCookie is included in one handy thing. This tricky trio disc of Nintendo-born puzzle game looks and plays better than ever.

Whichever title you personally like, you can look forward to playing against up to four players and the chance to enjoy the game in a portable way. Simply connect your GBA to the console and download the original releases of these evergreen brain teasers (don’t turn off until you’re done).

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD

Release Date: June 7, 2004 (US) / January 7, 2005 (UK / EU)

What if the Legend of Zelda, a series famous for absorbing its ferocious puzzles and dungeon-based solo gameplay from the 80’s, suddenly becomes a desperate collaborative riot? When you ask Four Swords Adventures, the only possible answer is:

With a competitive mode for when you want to unleash your friends with Links’ familiar weapons, and a beautiful SNES + graphic style, with a focus on fun episode adventures, there are many reasons to keep your SP fully charged, if you play alone. But there are many things to love. Setting the number of handhelds and cables needed to play it with a complete group of people has never been easy (or cheap), but it was always worth the effort.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD

Release Date: March 14, 2005 (US) / February 4, 2003 (UK / EU)

Lead the first member of the DK crew to a banana-win with this accessible platformer using the most unusual control scheme of all bongos. That is correct! Grab a plastic percussion and tap, slap and clap 16 fruit-themed adventure worlds.

The strongest moment of a muscular monkey? Maybe not, but the team that made it continued to make Super Mario Galaxy, which should tell you something. If you’re tired of bringing up the same old rhythm game at a party, this is an ape option.

That’s our list, but I’m sure we can come up with more! Which quirky GameCube game would you recommend?

