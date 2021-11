Sega gives Sonic the Hedgehog his own Cologne

Sonic cosplayers from the 2012 New York Comic Con probably didn’t realize that their photos were hanging around the 2021 Getty Images archive. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik (Getty Images)

Despite years of research and speculation on the odor of Sonic the Hedgehog, we have little valuable data. Indeed, there was a joke in last year’s Sonic movie that the Blue Speedster might not do the full job of cleaning up after using the bathroom with the wipe method. And certainly, there are some pretty safe hypotheses we can draw from all his chili dog diets. But even the most enthusiastic Sonic scientists and folklore deep divers have failed to give us a definitive answer to Sonic’s stench, despite their best efforts.

until now!

Sega Shop Europe is today the new unisex Cologne with a sticker per ad copy, in the news that, depending on the reader, frankly encounters the excitement of working at an astonishing number of ironic and horny levels. Approved by the famous speedy hedgehog himself who announced that he will release Blue Blur. (Note: Sonic the Hedgehog is not a real person, unless it is someone who literally kills us. In that case, look at Cologne!)

Blue Blur was launched alongside two other Colognes that really make sense, as it focuses on the Sega franchises Yakuza and Shenmue, which actually feature adults. But even if you’re not in the UK or Europe, it’s clear that you’re making money with the scent of fresh citrus, grapefruit husks, and the scent of exotic lemons and limes. The scent of sea breeze and chilled melon fades.

G / O media may receive fees

(In other words, Sonic the Hedgehog smells like a bracing bouquet of an open squirt can. Give it a hand.)

Sonic Cologne also features a rich bass tone of leather, suede and cedar, making it a good fit to capture the past Sonics as an 18th century cow thief. (Prove to us that this fan fiction doesn’t exist.) Bottles are currently offered for pre-orders in the UK or Europe and are fans of the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise, or at least Sonic-flavored shit. A fan of the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise who hasn’t yet succumbed to the urge to invade the Sega Top Secret Smellab to roll like a dog.

