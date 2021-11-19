Google explains why Pixel 6 isn’t charging at “promoted” 30 watt speeds – geek review





Google

A friend of the Android Authority recently discovered that the Pixel 6 has a charging speed of only 21 watts, much slower than the “advertised” 30 watts (Pixel 6 Pro owners get 23 watts). And it’s worth it). And now, Google says new phones will charge slower than expected, extending battery life. What the hell is going on?

First, let’s clarify something. Google never said that the Pixel 6 would charge at 30 watts. In fact, the company has never published phone charging speeds in press materials, spec sheets, or instruction manuals. The company’s fans and press (including review geeks) simply assumed that the Pixel 6 would meet the maximum charging speed of a 30-watt power adapter.

You know what they are saying about the assumptions — they make ass from you and me! However, Google’s decision to withhold the actual charging speed of the Pixel 6 (until it is called by the Android Authority) is very frustrating. Google fans are celebrating a big leap from the Pixel 5’s 18-watt charge, and customers looking to find a Pixel 6’s charging speed encountered a big “30 watt” when they searched Google and checked the GSM Arena.

Whether it was intentional or not, Google misleaded its customers. But one good thing came from this turmoil. Google had to explain why fast charging isn’t always a good thing.

According to a Google statement, the Pixel 6 will be charged at 21 watts (instead of 30 watts) to reduce battery degradation. Faster charging speeds increase battery wear, shorten battery life and shorten daily battery life. From this point of view, it makes sense to charge the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at 21 watts and 23 watts, respectively.

Some customers will prefer the option of charging the phone at 30 watts. This is understandable. However, the average person does not need a 30 watt charge, especially if they only charge the phone at night.

Still, this news is very annoying. Google had to provide this information at least before the Pixel 6 was launched or called. I remember when OnePlus noticed that it was slowing down the performance of the 9-series flagship without notifying its customers. Lack of transparency is never a good thing.

Source: Google via The Verge

Source: Google via The Verge

