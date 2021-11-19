Belkin’s new 3-in-1 wireless charger provides speedy charging for the latest Apple Watch and iPhone – TechCrunch





Belkin has a new 3-in-1 wireless charger customized for iPhone and Apple Watch owners, which also offers MagSafe 15W charging speeds for iPhones 12 and 13, as well as fast charging for the latest Apple Watch 7 series. Belkin also announced a new standalone portable fast charger for the Apple Watch that includes an integrated USB-C cable and offers fast charging compatibility for Series 7 models.

Belkin’s “BOOST CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad” is too bite and is hereafter referred to as the 3-in-1 Charger, but as mentioned above, it has a MagSafe 15W wireless charger for the iPhone. It also includes a standard Qi compatible wireless charging pad that you can use to power on your AirPods. Also, as mentioned above, there are adjustable Apple Watch charging packs that support fast charging. The adjustment function of the Watch pack is wonderful, and you can freely charge it either sideways or upright in the “nightstand mode” of Apple Watch. There’s also a clever switch below that allows you to fine-tune the height of the stand to fit your Apple Watch perfectly. Not only old and new models, but if it’s yours, there are various Apple Watch cases.

The stand is covered with rubberized silicone so you don’t have to worry about groping to hurt your gadget at night. All are powered by a single cord that connects to the included 40W power adapter. I’ve been using it for about a week and I’m confident that it’s the best option for a one-cord, fastest bedside charging solution for Apple fans.

It’s $ 149.95 and is available on both Belkin’s own website and Apple’s website, and will be available today.

Belkin’s “BOOST CHARGE PRO Portable Fast Charger” (also terrible, so let’s just call it a watch charger) is a great alternative to Apple’s own small standalone pillow charger for the Apple Watch. Thanks to the integrated cable, it is highly portable for travel and is not only adjustable for different watch models and cases, but also provides both flat and upright nightstand charging. In addition, if you have Series 7, you can take advantage of the fast charging feature. When it comes to a dedicated Apple Watch kit, there’s definitely nothing better than a charger.

The watch charger costs only $ 59.95, which is a steal compared to Apple’s own dedicated magnetic charging dock and can be ordered from both Belkin.com and Apple.com today.

