Tech lab provides students with community tools for the future





8th grade Cincinnati Jayda Brehm stands alongside his classmate Audrina Kiaaina in the new Verizon Innovative Learning Lab at Sayler Park School.

What you need to know The Verizon Innovative Learning Lab was officially opened at Sailor Park School in November this year. Students use the lab every week to work on projects suitable for their special grade. Students can use VR technology to build robots, design video games, and create immersive extended worlds. Partnerships are one of several ways schools use to benefit students and the community as a whole.

Kiaaina wears a state-of-the-art virtual reality headset. The computer has some simulations, which require Kia Aina to go on an EVA to make a significant repair to the International Space Station.

She uses a set of joysticks to physically rush back and forth, left and right, picking up and using a set of tools. This is the first time she has used this device since the lab was officially opened a few weeks ago. She gropes a bit at first, but a 13-year-old kid quickly gets the hang of it.

Blame is a few feet away, watching the action unfold on a giant monitor placed on a bold blue wall in front of the lab. After a few minutes, she shouts instructions to help her friend.

“Reach out and grab the yellow bar, which is in front of you,” Brahm said, physically pointing to Kia Aina’s right arm. “Go there. You have it now!”

Blame and Kia Aina are two of the hundreds of students from kindergarten to second grade in schools who use the lab every day. They spend about an hour there every day, but they are also available in after-school clubs and programs.

The lab, a high-tech playground, is full of gadgets and gizmos of all kinds offered as part of a multi-year grant from Verizon and other partners.

The room contains a circuit board, 6 3D printers, a programmable remote control car and robot, Lego, and lots of spare parts. All items that kids can use to come up with their work.

From designing video games to programming mobile apps, there are also some high-performance computers that operate the equipment used by students.

According to Principal Jamie Souders, augmented reality technology and 360-degree cameras can be used in rooms to create their own “immersive virtual world.”

“They’re not just playing games or running computer programs for education. They use their creativity and problem-solving skills to create their own world,” says Sowders. .. “These are likely to have no opportunity to develop the opportunities and skills they do without this space.”

More than just fun and games

Although it may seem like fun and a game, Sowders says that this technique gives students important skills in critical thinking and problem-solving skills in the classroom and life, as well as the importance of teamwork and creativity. Said it would be useful to attach.

Wide shot showing the inside of Verizon Innovative Learning Lab at Sayler Park School (provided)

The curriculum is designed by the J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute at Arizona State University. It is one of the leading innovation hubs and technology education centers in the United States.

In addition to technology, the partnership also provided Sailor Park School with a wide range of professional development resources, including full-time technology coaches to help teachers integrate technology into their lesson plans.

Sowders, who started his career as an English teacher, said it was great to learn with his students.

“Technology is changing every day. We are educating our students about jobs that don’t yet exist,” he said. “This partnership allows students to put tools and technologies that would otherwise be inaccessible into their hands.”

Both Brehm and Kiaaina said they like math and science classes, but they love the hands-on learning that takes place at the Innovative Learning Lab.

“You can not only read and hear about something, but you can actually see it in action,” Blame said. “In the lab, you can see how it works and why it works, and if possible, get an explanation if you still need it.”

“I learned that there is more in science than in your textbook or some of the usual experiments we do,” Kiaaina added. “Now I can do things like coding and robotics.”

Sowders has been with Sayler Park School for eight years. In the 2018-19 academic year, he introduced a project-based learning (PBL) model to his school.

The tools are customized for a grade-specific curriculum partially designed by Arizona State University (Spectrum News / Casey Weldon).

The PBL-style curriculum focuses on interdisciplinary learning projects with real-world applications. Proponents of this method believe that students are more likely to understand and retain the skills and concepts they have learned.

Sowders said the new lab will help move the model forward.

One example is the current task of third graders related to the concept of energy morphology. They are working to build robots from reusable materials and use at least two energy elements to power the robots. It also adds other electronic components that allow the robot to perform certain functions.

Kindergarten children, on the other hand, are working on programming a very simple pushbutton robot that looks like a colorful mouse.

Simone Bess, Principal Teacher of the Innovative Learning Lab, said the technology available is robust and flexible enough to adjust the curriculum at all grade levels.

“We know that if we can introduce these concepts to our children early, they will be ready for the future,” Beth said. “The problem-solving and critical thinking skills they are learning help them throughout their lives, even if they do not choose to pursue a traditional STEM career.”

Beth has an engineering background and loves to be able to convey her passion for science, math and technology to her children.

“We can have a great time here,” she said. “But it’s really special for me to be able to share my background with children of all ages and help them get excited about science. This is a great place to teach. “

Partnerships to support the prosperity of students and communities

The relationship between Sayler Park Schools and Verizon began in 2019. This was in line with Sowders’ desire to implement project-based learning.

Sowders noticed that many students were unable to complete the project while running a type of PBL pilot program. After talking to some of them, he realized that a common problem was the lack of internet access outside of school.

Sowders estimated that 60-65% of students did not have access to the internet at home.

Sayler Park feels like a quiet little town in the farthest west of the city of Cincinnati.

He described Sailor Park as an “urban island.” Slightly isolated from the rest of the city. They lack some of the facilities in the immediate vicinity of other cities, and many of the inhabitants are in trouble.

Sayler Park School is located in the heart of an isolated community at the westernmost tip of the city of Cincinnati (Spectrum News / Casey Weldon).

About 90% of Sayler Park School students participate in free and discounted lunch programs.

According to Sowders, the school is working with other corporate partners on projects that can help the entire neighborhood, not just the students.

As an example, Sowders quoted Mercy Health as establishing a school-based health center at Sayler Park School a few years ago.

“It’s actually the only healthcare provider in Sailor Park for our students and our community,” he said.

Sowders has decided to apply for the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools Initiative. The goal is to help resource-deficient middle school students develop key skills to follow the path to success in an increasingly technology-dependent economy.

Sayler Park School was one of the 50 schools nationwide selected to participate in a multi-year initiative. In its first year, Verizon offered tablets and unlimited data plans to students in grades 5-8 at Sailor Park.

“This partnership has supported our students and provided us with the opportunity to read in preparation for the digital age,” says Sowders. “It’s about keeping them unaffected by the digital divide.”

Verizon has also brought 5G technology to the classroom. To that end, they set up a small cell tower outside the school. This has also improved the strength of WiFi throughout the community.

Eventually, the school will open the Verizon Innovative Technology Lab several times a year to the wider Sailor Park community.

