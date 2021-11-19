How a network of angel investors is helping female technology founders move forward





It is a well-known fact that women in the workforce are disproportionately affected by pandemics, and that also applies to the world of startups. Funding for female-led companies is beginning to recover, but there is still plenty of room for improvement. In the United States, in the first three quarters of 2021, female founders reached $ 40.4 billion, breaking the 2019 record of $ 23.7 billion. However, even with the increase in total investment, the gap between men and women remains. Over the last three years, start-ups with female founders have raised only 25% of all rounds.

To address similar cross-border disparities, three Ottawa women used the network to create a web of support for young tech founders. In 2020, Sonya Shorey (Invest Ottawa’s vice president of strategy, marketing and communications), Julia Elvidge (Director of Capital Angel Network and co-founder of Chipworks), and tech mentor Jennifer Francis will start up. The concept is simple but effective. Over a six-week period, 10 female founders will have access to workshops, skill sessions, and one-on-one coaching. The goal is to prepare to market to secure the investment, including the SheBoot award. The first place is $ 150,000 and the second place is $ 50,000.

Here, in commemoration of Women Entrepreneurship Day on November 19, Shorey and Elvidge can do not have too little investment, the success of the founders and the success of investors (female and male) in shaping the future. Exchange views on the most important roles you can play. Of technology.

Many women in the tech industry have great ideas, but they often don’t have the same resources as men. Therefore, access to the network of angel investors is essential. What was the setup like?

Sonya Shorey: SheBoot has taken advantage of many personal relationships. Each of us shared a vision and attracted a variety of women who thought they could be mentors or angel investors. We promised to make the process easy and exciting and emphasized the opportunity to do something that really has an impact on the female founders.

Julia Elvidge: Half of the 20 investors this year have never invested or have very limited experience. They are involved because they believe in what we are doing and are willing to leap with us. It’s also a great way to understand angel investing in a safe environment where you can listen to the opinions of other investors with more experience while giving back to the female founder community. It is mutually beneficial.

How are female angels different from male angels?

Elvidge: Female investors tend to be a little more diligent before signing on something. They want to learn and understand not only the startup ecosystem, but also the legal elements. Also, in general, they are more aggressive in impact investing, which has a variety of factors, from social to environmental. That could include helping femtech companies that male investors don’t find valuable (for example, companies related to pelvic examinations and new tampons).

What are you looking for as an investor?

Elvidge: I look for gravel. Perseverance to realize your vision. I’m also interested in female backgrounds. Do they have experience in this area or is this really new? From what I see, it is most effective to know what the world wants from experience.

And besides capital, what can investors bring to the table?

Elvidge: Sometimes I’m scared when I’m looking around a room or making a Zoom call and I can’t see myself among the people there. I like to look as close to their face as possible on the other side of the table. It is the phenomenon of “look at her and become her.” I learned technology and knew the struggle to balance family life with setting up a company. It continues to be a pressure for many. The women open their hearts to me and become real. In some cases, I act as a soundboard, letting them talk and even rant, so I don’t give much advice.

SheBoot invests relatively little money compared to the eye-popping deals that make headlines. What could be the difference between $ 150,000 and even $ 50,000?

Shory: A small investment in the early stages can make all the difference between failure and survival. With a little capital, you can clear critical hurdles such as product changes and pivots. It can be a bridge to something much larger and longer-term.

Elvidge: It’s not just the dollar. With SheBoot, you can win the press and raise awareness about your business. And it’s also part of the cohort that supports you. Having a network of female founders is very important and now they have companions where they can be open and encouraged.

As a co-founder of a technology company in the 1990s, what was one of the biggest challenges you faced with Julia?

Elvidge: Looking back, there were many hurdles. I was an engineer, and at first I had sweat equity, so what I wanted more at the time was financial know-how. I am passionate about communicating it to other founders. Because we understand how important that knowledge is in running a business. Especially in the early days, cash is everything and needs to be monitored very carefully to move on to the next stage. I remember the hardships of Chipworks that I didn’t go for a week without reconfirming my cash flow. So I’m trying to help the founders learn those lessons faster than I am, so they’re ready.

Despite recent increases in funding, women-founded businesses see far less venture dollars than men-founded businesses. Why does it continue?

Elvidge: At the venture capital level, there are still big breakthroughs needed to win more women in the decision-making role. In addition, it is often said that we have not acquired a sufficient number of female founders through the goal-achieving process. This is an obvious obstacle to raising money.

Sholy: The investor network is very well established and can be very difficult to break into if no one can open its doors. Raising money depends on who you know and how you use your network. It’s important to have a female investor, but one of SheBoot’s guidelines is that men are important allies. When working to offer a market to the founders, we find that the investment environment involves many decision makers. We want to make sure that female founders are ready to market and collaborate with male investors. But equally importantly, we bring male investors with us to better understand the opportunities with female founders and some of the hurdles they face. I would like to support you. By doing so, men can be more conscious, educated, and slightly pivot and modify their investment philosophy.

You work with women across the country, but SheBoot is still an Ottawa-based initiative. What is it about the metropolitan area that fits well?

Shory: Here is an incredibly strong community of visionary and like-minded people who want to see women grow and succeed. Prior to Silicon Valley, the technical department, where engineers are most concentrated, is thriving throughout North America. And we have many government executives. So we have the expertise and experience. After all, it’s many wealthy female leaders in power positions that share the same goals. Still, there’s more to do. We need to open more doors, generate more access, shed better spotlights, and provide women with more resources to help them overcome hurdles. We know we need more female investors. It is a large hill to climb and needs the whole country, the whole earth to help move its dial.

Recently, I have compiled the second edition of SheBoot. What are your expectations for the future of a boot camp ready for investment?

Shory: I can’t wait to see us in the next few years. I doubled the first year, can I double it again? Is it possible to make the effect exponential? I think you can. I want you to expand it on a nationwide scale. We would like to share the lessons learned and ensure that the SheBoot model has been adopted and adapted to ecosystems around the world. More broadly, I want Ottawa to be at the epicenter of the region where women can succeed, launch, grow and expand sustainable global enterprises. I would like to meet many, many, many $ 100 million female-led and female-owned tech companies in Canada.

Stéphanie Verge writes about MaRS technology. Toronto Star’s parent company, Torstar, has partnered with MaRS to highlight the innovations of Canadian companies.

Disclaimer This content was created as part of a partnership and may not meet the standards of impartial or independent journalism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/business/mars/2021/11/18/how-a-network-of-angel-investors-is-helping-women-tech-founders-get-ahead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos