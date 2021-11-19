Government start-ups essential to spur post-pandemic economic growth – Manila Bulletin





DICT Deputy Secretary Emmanuel Rey Caintic, DTI Deputy Secretary Rafaelita Aldaba, DOST Deputy Secretary Sancho Mabborang, and QBO Innovation Hub & Ideaspace Foundation President Butch Meily with their respective organizations’ projects to support the PH startup ecosystem at Startup Week 2021 Media Press in the Philippines. Sharing the program. Last Tuesday, the meeting on November 16th.

This week, a major startup event will take place at the 5-day Philippines Startup Week 2021 Virtual Conference. The theme is “Beyond Recovery: Philippine Startups Redefine Opportunities”.

At the press conference of the event held on Tuesday, November 16, representatives of the government agencies leading the event, the Ministry of Science and Technology (DOST), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) will be the QBO Innovation Hub. In collaboration with, we shared some of the government’s initiatives and responses to the evolving needs of local start-ups, as well as the outlook for where PH start-ups are heading.

A recent e-Conomy SEA 2021 survey by Google, Temasek, Bain and Company showed that the Philippines 2021 saw a 93% year-on-year increase in total commodity value (GMV) totaling $ 17 billion with 132. E-commerce growth rate. By 2025, the Philippines’ Internet economy alone has reached $ 40 billion and is expected to grow by 24%.

The survey also reveals how 12 million Filipinos became new digital consumers between the start of the pandemic and mid-2021, with 99% continuing to use these services. It says it’s likely.

Startup companies have also seen this growth. In the first half of 2021, alone, we have exceeded the transaction value in terms of financing for the past four years. The report estimates that the value of the transaction is over $ 400 billion, which can be seen in recent success stories of some Philippine start-ups. In the opening remarks at the media press conference, we shared the QBO Innovation Hub and Katrina Lausachan, Executive Director of the IdeaSpace Foundation.

Nevertheless, the report shows that the Philippines still has the lowest penetration of digital consumers in the SEA region, with only 68% of Internet users consuming online services. What PH startup enablers believe is that there is room for growth.

The whole move towards technology, innovation and startups. Not only because I was seeing the theory, but now it’s starting to come true. Chan added that all of this has a great opportunity to create great value in our economy and our country, which makes the work of our startup ecosystem even more important.

This background underscores the need for education, investment, financing, human resources development, and connectivity to meet the evolving needs of Philippine start-ups.

DTI puts innovation at the heart of the country’s industrial policy to accelerate the growth of the Philippine startup ecosystem.

Start-ups have emerged as key drivers of economic recovery, inclusive and sustainable growth and job creation. Startups also see it as a catalyst for disruptive innovation. As we enter the post-pandemic future, we focus on increasing the number of startups, raising early-stage funding and building quality startups.

Regulatory reforms such as the Innovative Startup Act, Philippine Innovation Act, Easy of Doing Business and One Person Corporation are all aimed at driving startup growth. Under the Innovative Startup Act, government policy measures to support the development of startups include startup visas established in the Philippines, startup eco-zones to take advantage of specific incentives, government on business registration and use of facilities. Includes subsidies and start-up grants. Funds, startup venture funds, etc. DTI, together with the National Development Company (NDC), will launch a startup venture fund to allocate 250 million pesos (US $ 5 million) to tech startups.

More funding opportunities

DOST Executive Secretary Sancho Mabborang provides higher education for the Startup Grant Fund Program, the Regional Startup Enablers for Ecosystem Development (ReSEED) Program, the Women-Helping-Women: Innovating Social Enterprises (WHWise) Program, and the Innovation and Technopreneurship (HEIRIT) Program. Institutional preparation.

DOST has several programs for different stages of technology and product development, from ideas to prototypes, marketing and expansion. Usec explained that it provides funding and support not only to university researchers and innovators, but also to startups, startup enablers and SMEs. Maboran.

The Startup Grants program aims to help local startups focus on providing solutions that relate to people’s needs and revitalize the economy. Launched in January this year, it has provided 25 startups with 84.9M pesos in funding.

The WHWise program aims to build a comprehensive, diverse and influential ecosystem by helping female founders and entrepreneurs run social enterprises that affect larger communities. .. Launched last June, the program aims to support 10 female social entrepreneurs each year through financial support. This year, DOST is subsidizing Php30M to nine female-led companies.

DOST will also continue to support technology business incubators that provide startup founders with training, mentoring, tools, and market exposure using the ReSEED and HEIRIT programs.

Bridging the community by connecting

DICT also aims to support promising startup teams through the DICT Philippines Startup Challenge under the Digital Startup Development and Acceleration Program, where the winning teams are equity-free grants, equipment, cloud credits and mentors from industry partners. It is set to receive hours.

As one of the leading institutions for digital startup development and acceleration programs, DICT aims to promote an environment where innovation is given every opportunity to design, test, and transform into a real product, DICT said. Emmanuel Rey Caintic explained. One of the key elements of this program is to encourage Filipinos to be viable business ventures and create innovative and relevant ICT products and services that may help solve social problems. , The annual Philippine Startup Challenge, a pitching contest.

DICT continues to focus on key engines of digital economy connectivity, with a focus on deploying its national broadband program and free Wi-Fi for All program.

A village is needed to build the future of PH startups

With full government support, the exciting success of many local start-ups, and the country’s digital transformation, the future of the Philippine start-up ecosystem looks bright.

DOST, DICT, and DTI projects reflect the kind of commitment we expect from major government agencies. According to QBO Innovation Hub Butch Mayley, local governments began to engage with startups when the pandemic required LGUs to address our challenges with contact tracing tools, cashless aid distribution, and educational tools.

Nearly 600 startups and a community of hundreds of founders and tech professionals are in a position to benefit from the progress we make each year, which allows more people to participate and invest in this area. I hope you will be engaged. Our digital economy depends on it. Through these activities, we pave the way for recovery and sustainable growth and development, providing opportunities for more Filipinos wherever they are.

Held from November 15th to 19th, PHSW21 is a large national joint event to introduce the Philippine startup community. PHSW21 is expected to attract more than 5,000 attendees, 250 speakers, 150 startups, 70 communities and startup enablers in seven main events. Key highlights of this year’s event include the QBO Top 100, Startup Pinay Conference, and pitching competitions.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Click here to sign up

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mb.com.ph/2021/11/19/government-startups-crucial-in-spurring-post-pandemic-economic-growth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos