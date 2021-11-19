



Google News occupies a special place in the world of journalism. When multiple media reports on the same topic in a short amount of time, most people will find an article that leads to the main news page.

It’s no different from any other media industry. If you’re a musician, you’ll need to see your song on the main Spotifys page. If you’re in a comedy movie, you’ll need to be listed first in the comedy section of Netflix.

So one of my greatest achievements as a journalist was to persuade the Google News algorithm. I was the strangest artificial intelligence reporter in the world.

How it started

In June, we published this article explaining how TNW’s author profile affects the number of articles displayed in Google News when doing an in-app search for artificial intelligence queer.

It was a pride month at the time, and it was relevant because many people were talking about the impact of AI technology on the queer community.

When I casually searched for an artificial intelligence queer and confirmed that my colleague was writing about this topic, I was surprised that about one-third of what Google News returned was my job. And most of those articles had nothing to do with LGBTQ + issues.

As I wrote at that time, I wouldn’t have been able to buy such search dominance. Did anyone else write about LGBTQ + and AI for a month? No, since it was June, there were literally dozens of articles on this subject.

When I visited a Google search site and ran the same query, different results were generated.In fact, from the main search page[ニュース]When I clicked on the tab, the ratio of one article to two of others’ articles was not the same.

The Google News interface seems to pull information from my TNW author profile and use it to influence query results for some reason.

Apparently, there are many journalists who use the word queer on their indexed author pages.

How it’s happening

A heavy is a head wearing a crown, and to be honest with you, becoming a queer can be quite burdensome. For more than a few weeks, it’s not the weirdest AI Giano on the planet. So, some time ago, I changed the profile of the author.

I thought it was a bit funny, so I said I covered something weird. Changed to say that it covered the LGTBTQ + issue. It seems more professional.

And it’s done! Magically, my reign is over. A search for artificial intelligence queer on Google News resulted in fewer articles being returned. And they were all about becoming a queer in STEM. The problem has been solved! Yay?

No, of course not.

Indeed, Im is no longer the weirdest AI Giano in the world. But as far as Google News is concerned, ask me because my work on the issue of artificial intelligence LGBTQ + is important enough to cover more search results than my work as a queer AI journalist.

here we go again:

When I changed my TNW author profile to address the LGBTQ + issue, I found that I was using the term even fewer journalists in my profile.

If you search for issues with artificial intelligence LGBTQ + on Google News, about two-thirds of the articles in the search results are mine at the time this article was published.

If you can’t escape your fate as an ambassador between the weird AI journalist community and the Google News algorithm, you have to accept it.

LGBTQ + Most Journalists on Earth

And great power comes with great responsibility. So I changed the author profile of TNW and said that I’m talking about Spider-Man today.

It may take a few days for your changes to be reflected in Google’s index, but in my opinion it’s worth the wait.

If Google News intends to associate my article with what I put in my author profile, I’ll reveal the world where my name and Spider-Man are synonyms. Why not?

The lesson of this story is that the algorithm is ridiculous. A human curator would never have made the same mistake.

And when algorithms deal with people, those mistakes can be harmful. Who knows that this year, how many journalists who wrote about Pride’s technology lost page views because Google News decided to publish my article on policy and physics rather than related articles? ??

Today I can take advantage of the kick algorithm. Simply change the author’s profile to see your story under a specific search query in the Google News interface. Such an interesting.

However, if you use the query string to search for news about LGBTQ + issues, most of them use algorithms to display Brightbert or Infowars articles and decide to silence queer journalism tomorrow. How about? There is nothing interesting about it.

