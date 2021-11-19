ABC: 78% of contractors using new technology





According to ABC’s first ever construction technology report, about 78% of the members of related builders and contractors have implemented new technologies in the last two years, with a software platform for project management and accounting on the implementation team. It is the main focus.

ABC’s mission on Thursday is to research the innovative technologies and tools that ABC’s contractor members are using to prepare them to be safer, more profitable, and ready to win more jobs. As part, we published a report.

This report is based on a survey conducted from March to May of this year. This report details opportunities for construction contractors to improve their operations in project coordination, planning, quoting, production, and scheduling.

Jack Heinman, Vice President of Business Intelligence at Gailer Electric in India Napolis and Chairman of the ABC Construction Technology Innovation Commission, said the report tells construction leaders how technology and innovation can help their business. He said he would provide a roadmap for understanding. Investing in construction technology helps construction companies innovate, differentiate, attract and educate talented people. Our industry is made up of problem solvers who build America. If there is no tool to solve the problem, the user puts in sweat equity to build the resources to solve the problem to the maximum.

The report also found that 70% of respondents cited operational issues as one of the top three challenges that technology could help solve.

More than half of the respondents say they rely on project management software, 68% use it for office management and 59% use it in the field.

Almost all respondents said they depended on dedicated accounting and billing software.

Contractors need to continually innovate to achieve world-class performance. We are confident that the 2021 ABC Tech Report will help contractors in their technical journey. If we choose to take the lead, commit and innovate, we together create the conditions for everyone to work fine, be more profitable and win more jobs. increase.

